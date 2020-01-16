POCATELLO — First, Idaho State’s seven-point halftime lead evaporated.
Then, the Bengals ran out of gas.
Weber State rallied behind a combined 49 points from Jerrick Harding and Cody John and outlasted ISU, 76-68, in overtime Thursday at Reed Gym.
ISU’s second overtime loss of the season dropped the Bengals to 5-2 when leading at halftime.
Idaho State (6-9, 3-3 Big Sky Conference) committed 16 turnovers and went 11 of 21 at the free-throw line, negating a 45-33 rebounding edge and a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double from Chier Maker.
Weber State (6-11, 2-4) scored 16 points off those turnovers and went 19 of 25 from the stripe.
ISU’s final lead of the game was 64-63, when Malik Porter scored a layup with 2 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in overtime.
Weber State retook the lead with six consecutive points and, after Maker made two free throws, scored four more in a row to push the gap to 73-66 with just over a half-minute to play.
The Wildcats went 4 of 5 from the field and 11 for 12 at the free-throw line in the extra 5 minutes.
ISU tied the game late in the second half when Coreyoun Rushin drove the lane at the end of the shot clock and got his layup to fall with 28.5 seconds to play. Harding missed a potential go-ahead 3 on Weber’s ensuing possession, leaving 2.2 seconds on the clock for ISU to draw up a game-winning play.
But Porter’s pass to a streaking Jared Stutzman beyond the arc at the elbow was incomplete and went out of bounds, sending the game to OT.
ISU was down four points with 1:16 to go in the second half before Austin Smellie made two free throws and Rushin made his layup.
The game featured 14 lead changes. Idaho State led for 24:55 of the 45 minutes, including the final 15:56 of the first half. The Bengals’ largest lead was nine points.
Weber State outscored ISU 13-5 over the first 6:54 of the second half, erasing ISU’s 32-25 halftime cushion. After that, neither team led by more than four points until overtime.
Cool added 11 points to Maker’s team-high 16, and Smellie and Rushin each added 10. Stutzman finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
The Bengals shot 40.9% from the floor and 3 of 18 (16.7%) from 3-point range.
Up next:
Idaho State plays Saturday at Portland State.
WEBER STATE 76, IDAHO STATE 68 (OT)
Weber State 25 32 19 — 76
Idaho State 32 25 11 — 68
Weber State — Kozak 14, Fuller 10, John 21, Harding 28, Davis 3.
Idaho State — Maker 16, Smellie 10, Cool 11, Udengwu 5, Stutzman 8, Porter 8, Rushin 10.