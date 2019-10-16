Idaho State senior guard Estefania Ors was named to the preseason all-Big Sky Conference team, the conference announced Wednesday. The preseason all-conference teams were voted on by the league's coaches, sports information staff and media members. Coaches were allowed to vote for their own players.
Ors, from Altura, Spain, received honorable mention all-Big Sky honors a year ago after averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. She shot 43.5 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from 3-point range.
It was the third-straight season with a postseason honor for Ors, who was named the conference’s top freshman in 2016-17 and top reserve in 2017-18.
This year, Ors is the lone senior on Idaho State's roster. The Bengals won 20 games last season, but lost in the second round of the Big Sky tournament.
Ors enters this season leading ISU in career 3-point percentage (42.8), fourth in 3s made (148) and fourth in free-throw percentage (81.9).
Idaho’s Gina Marxen, Montana’s McKenzie Johnston, Portland State’s Kylie Jimenez, Sacramento State’s Kennedy Nicholas and Montana State’s Oliana Squires and Fallyn Freije were the other members of the preseason all-conference team. Freije, who will play her first year at Montana State after transferring from North Dakota, was named the preseason MVP.
The results of the preseason poll will be announced Thursday.
Idaho State’s season starts Nov. 1 with an exhibition against the South Dakota School of Mines at Reed Gym.
2019-20 Big Sky women’s basketball preseason all-conference team
Fallyn Freije, Montana State
Kylie Jimenez, Portland State
Kennedy Nicholas, Sacramento State
Estefania Ors, Idaho State
Oliana Squires, Montana State
McKenzie Johnston, Montana
Gina Marxen, Idaho