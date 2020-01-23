POCATELLO -- A missed free throw, an air-balled put-back and a half-court prayer off the rim -- the final stanza of another close loss for Idaho State.
The Bengals rallied from a 14-point, second-half deficit, tied the game midway through the second half and had multiple opportunities to take the lead, but never quite did in Thursday's 77-74 loss to Montana at Reed Gym.
It was ISU's third loss this season that has come down to one possession or overtime.
"It's getting to the point where it feels like a gut punch," ISU coach Ryan Looney said after the game. "We've lost a lot of close ones this year."
Idaho State's Tarik Cool was fouled with 9.0 seconds left and ISU trailing 75-73. He made his first free throw and missed the second, but Chidi Udengwu corralled the offensive rebound after a multiplayer scramble. He air-balled his short go-ahead shot from the baseline.
Montana's Josh Vazquez then made two free throws to push the Grizzlies' lead back out to three points, after which ISU only had time for a last-second prayer.
Jared Stutzman's half-court heave at the buzzer clanked off the rim, sealing the game's final score.
"Losing sucks, man," Stutzman said. "It sucks bad."
Idaho State (6-11, 3-5 Big Sky Conference) shot 57.7% in the second half to rally after struggling to score in the first.
A 9-0 run cut ISU's deficit to 47-42, and consecutive baskets by Chier Maker and Udengwu tied it at 54-54 with 11 minutes, 26 seconds remaining.
ISU stayed within seven points of Montana the rest of the way, cutting the Griz lead to one, two or three points seven times down the stretch.
Austin Smellie made two free throws to bring ISU within 75-71 with 46.4 seconds to play. Udengwu then poked the ball away from Vazquez as the Griz tried to break ISU's press, and Smellie assisted Coreyoun Rushin on a layup to make the score 75-73.
Sayeed Pridgett missed a jumper on Montana's next trip down the court, setting ISU up with a chance to tie the game or take the lead in the game's final seconds. Cool was fouled before ISU could get a good look, setting the final sequence in motion.
The Grizzlies (11-8, 7-1) have now won 18 consecutive games against Idaho State and maintain their multi-game lead for first place in the conference.
Montana led 41-29 at halftime after making 61.5% of its shots -- including 13 of 20 2-pointers. Jared Samuelson scored 13 of his 16 points in the period, doing his damage down low as the Bengals struggled to contain UM in the paint.
Montana was just as frustrating on defense, holding ISU to 30.8% from the floor and 0 of 3 on 3-pointers.
ISU made 11 of its first 14 shots in the second half, while Montana went 4 of 14 during the same stretch and Idaho State rallied to tie it.
Malik Porter had 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks before fouling out late in the game. Stutzman added 13 points and six boards. Smellie (12), Maker (12) and Cool (10) joined them as double-figure scorers.
Kendal Manuel led Montana with 21 points, 14 of which came after halftime.
Up next:
Idaho State hosts Montana State on Saturday in Reed Gym.
MONTANA 77, IDAHO STATE 74
Montana 41 36 -- 77
Idaho State 29 45 -- 74
Montana -- Falls 10, Manuel 21, Vazquez 2, Pridgett 13, Samuelson 16, Selcuk 6, Anderson 5, Carter-Hollinger 4.
Idaho State -- Smellie 12, Cool 10, Porter 14, Maker 12, Stutzman 13, Udengwu 9, Aguirre 2, Rushin 2.