Idaho State didn't do much to stop Weber State's coronation on Saturday, as the Bengals went down 31-0 at halftime and lost 38-10 to the Wildcats, who clinched a share of the Big Sky Conference title with the win.
After another flat performance stretched their season-ending winning streak to six, the Bengals trudged off the field past their exultant rivals, who spilled off the sideline to celebrate their third-consecutive Big Sky championship, along with the conference's auto-bid to the FCS playoffs.
The loss also ended the careers of a historic class of 19 Idaho State seniors, including all-time leading receiver Mitch Gueller and several multiple-year starters.
The seniors' accomplishments included a 30-28 win over Nevada in 2017, the program's first win over an FBS school since 2000, and a 6-5 season last year, ISU's second winning season since 2003.
"For the seniors, it didn't turn out how we wanted," defensive coordinator Roger Cooper said postgame. "The best thing about these seniors is they built brick by brick by brick. They not only helped build a team, but a program."
Idaho State took a heavy blow even before the game started. Already big underdogs against Weber State, the No. 6 team in the FCS STATS Top 25, the Bengals lost several important contributors to the flu.
Breakout freshman running back Malakai Rango and explosive wide receiver Tanner Conner, among others, were unable to play, giving Weber State's ferocious defense — the Wildcats lead the Big Sky in several defensive categories — an even easier task.
With Rango out, wide receiver Michael Dean, tight end Austin Campbell and redshirt freshman back Soujah Gasu split carries. Campbell was the Bengals' leading rusher for the game with 22 yards on four carries.
"It's just tough," Cooper lamented. "You prepare a game plan and then you get guys on offense with the flu. When it rains, it pours."
Not surprisingly under those conditions, Idaho State struggled on offense all game, but particularly in the first half, gaining just 71 yards and never particularly threatening to score.
Weber State quarterback Jake Constantine, meanwhile, got just about everything he wanted.
Constantine hit Skyline High school graduate David Ames III for a 69-yard touchdown just three plays into the game. Trey Tuttle added a 37-yard field goal for the Wildcats on the first play of the second quarter before Constantine found Devon Cooley for a 38-yard score.
Weber State capped an explosive second quarter by taking advantage of two short fields late. A short punt by ISU's David Allish set up a 24-yard touchdown run by Josh Davis with 2:36 left in the half, and a good return by Weber's Haze Hadley on another punt set up a 25-yard touchdown throw from Constantine to Cooley, who tip-toed down the sideline for the score with just eight seconds remaining until halftime.
Weber State gained 340 yards on 34 plays in the first half for a solid 10 yards a pop.
The second half was a formality after that.
Freshman quarterback Sagan Gronauer replaced starter Matt Struck and led the Bengals on their first scoring drive, a 12-play, 33-yard slog that ended with a 45-yard field goal from Allish.
Struck finished 7 for 14 for 48 yards and was sacked four times.
Constantine answered back with a laser to Ty MacPherson in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard score to make it 38-3 and cap Weber's scoring late in the third quarter.
The junior Weber State quarterback finished 16 for 23 for 289 yards and four touchdowns, both season-highs. The four touchdowns also matched his career-high.
Gronauer got the Bengals into the end zone late, hitting Dean for a 49-yard touchdown as the slot receiver caught a short pass and accelerated past the Weber State secondary.
Dean finished with five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. Gronauer was 8 for 12 for 88 yards and the touchdown.
Darian Green led Idaho State's defense with 17 total tackles and 2 tackles for loss.