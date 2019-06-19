Idaho State softball coach Candi Letts will not return for a fifth season, the university announced Tuesday. Letts’ contract expires July 15.
“In evaluating the comprehensive state of ISU women’s softball, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change,” Idaho State Director of Athletics Pauline Semons Thiros said in a news release. “We appreciate coach Letts’ passionate investment in the program and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”
In four seasons at ISU, Letts led the Bengals to a 79-111 record (.416) and a 38-38 mark in Big Sky Conference play. Her first season at ISU (2016) was her only campaign with a winning record.
ISU finished as low as seventh and as high as second in the Big Sky standings under Letts, qualifying for the Big Sky Conference tournament three times. This past season, the Bengals finished second in the conference standings but went 0-2 at the conference tournament. ISU reached the conference tournament finals in Letts’ first season.
Letts’ first season at ISU, though her most successful, was also colored in controversy. Multiple now-departed ISU softball players alleged they were bullied by some of their teammates, which led ISU to conduct an internal investigation into the matter. That investigation turned up no evidence of bullying, but multiple players left the program because of the circumstances.
Semons Thiros said a national search will begin immediately to find Letts’ replacement.