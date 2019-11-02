POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals brought pressure. They switched quarterbacks. They went run-heavy.
Some of the adjustments worked, some of the time, but none of them were enough to prevent Northern Colorado from turning Holt Arena, an early-season fortress for ISU, into a haunted house of nightmares for the Bengals with a 26-20 win Saturday.
"We have to figure out a way to get a win," ISU head coach Rob Phenicie said. "We have to, somehow, someway, fix these things, and fix them fast."
Bears receiver Willie Fairman hauled in a one-handed catch for a 14-yard touchdown on a corner route with 9:09 left, and the 2-point conversion run by Milo Hall gave Northern Colorado a 26-20 lead.
Fairman caught two of Jacob Knipp's three touchdown throws for Northern Colorado. The Bears came into the game 1-7, tied for last in the Big Sky Conference, and with the look of a proper sacrificial lamb for Idaho State on the Bengals' return to Holt Arena, where they had been 3-0 on the year.
It wasn't to be.
After Fairman's touchdown, Idaho State had two more chances to win the game, driving inside Northern Colorado territory on both of its remaining possessions, but both drives ended with interceptions thrown by freshman quarterback Sagan Gronauer.
On the last, facing third-and-9 from the Bears' 18 with under a minute left, he pump-faked once and, with the pocket collapsing around him, threw off his back foot to a double-covered Mitch Gueller in the end zone.
Northern Colorado defensive back Aaron Harris stepped in front of it for an easy pick, essentially ending the game.
"This is the first time since I've been here that we've been able to win in this place," Northern Colorado head coach Earnest Collins Jr. said. "Just where we are with our program, and how this season has unfolded for us, it was huge for our program, just to come off our bye week and fight like we fought."
Gronauer replaced Matt Struck early in the third quarter after Struck's ill-advised third-down throw was intercepted by UNC's Michael Walker and returned 35 yards for a touchdown, the fourth pick-six and sixth interception overall thrown by Struck in three weeks.
"We just needed to change the mojo," Phenicie said. "We had talked about that. We've got four games left, and we can play Sagan and still redshirt him. ... At that point, we just felt we needed to shake up the system a little bit."
Gronauer, a freshman from Las Vegas who was elevated to second-string behind Struck when Gunnar Amos left the program three games into the season, entered with an 18-10 deficit but led the Bengals on back-to-back scoring drives as ISU went run-heavy with Ty Flanagan and Malakai Rango.
A 10-yard touchdown run by Rango, another freshman, cut the deficit to 18-17 midway through the third quarter, and kicker David Allish booted a 20-yard field goal early in the fourth to give Idaho State the lead at 20-18.
But Knipp, who had 160 yards passing at halftime but just 77 in the second half, managed to put one last drive together, hitting Jaren Mitchell on a double-move of 33 yards and, on third-and-6 from the 14, Fairman in the corner for the deciding score.
"(Knipp's) a leader, man, and you can see it in his eyes that he was going to do everything he could today to get the ball down the field and put in the end zone," Collins said about his quarterback, a sixth-year grad student who hasn't played a full season since 2015 due to injuries.
Northern Colorado led 12-10 at halftime thanks to touchdown throws from Knipp to Fairman and Noah Sol. The Bears missed the extra point after both of those scores, as well as on Walker's interception return score in the third quarter.
After an easy opening drive for Northern Colorado that resulted in an 11-yard touchdown pass to Fairman on another corner route, ISU defensive coordinator Roger Cooper started bringing more pressure, keeping the Bears off the board for nearly the rest of the half.
Allish kicked a 45-yard field goal for Idaho State midway through the second quarter, and Struck hit a wide-open Michael Dean for a 40-yard touchdown just a few minutes after for a 10-6 lead.
It was short-lived, as Knipp and Sol hooked up for a 17-yard score a minute before halftime to give the Bears the lead heading to the locker room.
Flanagan and Rango came within a whisker of each going over 100 yards for the second-straight game, as Flanagan finished with 124 yards on 28 carries and Rango had 96 on 15.
"We wanted to get into our 12 package (two tight ends) and keep it simple for Sagan," Phenicie said. "Those two ran hard. First of all, the line blocked well, but those two ran extremely hard. It was nice watching them not give up."
Connor Wills led Idaho State with 12 tackles, and Kody Graves and Christian McFarland were also both in double digits with 11 and 10, respectively.
Up next:
Idaho State (3-6, 2-4) hosts its final home game of 2019, taking on Eastern Washington Saturday at Holt Arena.