No returning Idaho State student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Saturday in a press release.
According to the press release, ISU tested every student-athlete that returned to campus for voluntary summer workouts, as well as several "high-contact" staff members, such as athletic trainers and strength coaches.
All 115 tests came back negative.
"These results are only a snapshot, but it is reassuring to know that so far, the protocols in place appear to be effective," ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros said in the press release. "This good outcome must not lead to complacency, but is evidence that the current practices should continue to be followed carefully."
ISU opened athletic facilities for voluntary workouts on June 1.
Athletes are required to abide by several other social distancing measures during workouts, including wearing face coverings. Workout groups are limited to no more than 15 people at a time.
Tests will also continue, with the release saying that they "will be completed again for students who become symptomatic, have been exposed to confirmed cases, travel to and return from high-impact areas, and according to emerging NCAA, Big Sky Conference, CDC, or Southeast Idaho Public Health recommendations."
The press release also said that Idaho State staff has met with local public health officials, and the athletic department is expected to release a plan soon to have fans at games in the fall.