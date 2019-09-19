It’s been mentioned before, but Saturday brings the real start of the season for the Idaho State Bengals. The Bengals (1-1) travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to take on their first FCS opponent of the season, the No. 9 Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1). Stakes are surprisingly high for a non-conference game in the third week of the season. Lose, and ISU’s season might be dead before it even gets started. Win as double-digit underdogs, and a lot of people across the country will have to re-calibrate their opinions of the Bengals going into Big Sky Conference play.
Here are three keys to the upset for Idaho State, as well as three players to watch for both teams.
Contain McElvain
Northern Iowa has a redshirt freshman quarterback who certainly hasn’t played like one so far. Will McElvain threw for 228 yards and a touchdown in his first career start against then-ranked FBS team Iowa State, and then sliced and diced Southern Utah for 279 yards of total offense and three more scores two weeks ago. McElvain hasn’t turned the ball over, as he’s playing like a quarterback far ahead of his years. The rub is that Northern Iowa uses him more as a game manager in its run-heavy offense. Expect the Panthers to grind out gains with their running backs and some short passes. Idaho State has to be expecting that. The thing that could be the gamebreaker, though, is if McElvain gets going on the ground himself. He has 17 yards on 17 carries through two games, but the latter number alone signifies a willingness to run. He’s plenty dangerous doing that — he was the first player with 2,000 career passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in Iowa 4A high school history — and a well-timed scramble or two on big third downs could break Idaho State. The linebackers need to be careful not to turn their backs on him.
Get Gueller Going
It’s been a tough start to the season for Idaho State’s All-American wide receiver Mitch Gueller. Western Colorado rotated coverage to his side, holding him to three catches for 41 yards in the opener. Then, Utah blanketed him, holding him without a catch for the first time since Nov. 18, 2017, a 35-7 loss to Weber State. Those are two games of pretty difficult circumstances — first a team determined to force the ball away from him by any means necessary, then an FBS defense — but it’s not the impact Gueller needs to have on this ISU offense. Every team looks better with an uncoverable No. 1 wide receiver, and the Bengals need to get theirs going. The good news is that they have plenty of options to do so. Gueller can get open short and pick up yards after the catch, use his big body to make contested catches in the intermediate game or burn defenders deep. Whatever matchup the Panthers give him, look for ISU to try to exploit.
Pick Up the Pressure
After Western Colorado’s unorthodox defensive front and pressures caused them some problems in Week 1, the Bengals faced Utah’s standard 4-3 alignment in Week 2 and did a decent job against the vaunted Utes defensive line, giving up just two sacks. This week, though, they’re back to taking on a little bit of a different look. Although the Panthers’ depth chart has them in a 4-3, they like to run a 3-3-5 alignment and bring pressure from diverse angles to confuse the offense.
“They have a kind of funky defensive look,” ISU running back Ty Flanagan said. “They run three safeties, three deep safeties, and they blitz from different angles from the outside coming in to try to confuse our linemen. As far as the defense goes, it looks like you have an open run, but they blitz from different areas to try to stop the run ... It’s something different that we haven’t seen yet, which we’re fine with.”
Both Flanagan and tackle Dakota Wilson sounded confident about Idaho State’s ability to pick up blitzes, but it is something the Bengals admitted they struggled with against Western Colorado. Two games into the season now, the communication among the offensive linemen needs to be sound to keep UNI out of the Idaho State backfield.
Players to Watch — Northern Iowa
Trevor Allen (Sr. RB) — Allen’s stats don’t jump off the page, mostly because Iowa State shut him down in UNI’s first game, but the running back is the Panthers’ first choice to move the ball. A running back/wide receiver hybrid when he first saw time as a redshirt freshman in 2016, he moved to the backfield full-time the next year and finished second on UNI in rushing in both 2017 and 2018. Now he’s the lead back, and got things going against Southern Utah two weeks ago with 17 carries for 86 yards. The Bengals also still need to be aware of his receiving talents out of the backfield — he had 58 catches for 462 yards combined over the past two seasons.
Xavior Williams (Jr. DB) — Williams has been a star since his redshirt freshman season at Northern Iowa in 2017, when he earned multiple Freshman All-American honors after picking off four passes. He added four more interceptions last year in a first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference season for the Panthers, and is already up to his old tricks in 2019, setting a new school record with a 53-yard fumble-return touchdown against Iowa State. Williams is the quintessential athletic, ballhawking defensive back, and if Idaho State doesn’t know where he is on every snap, he’ll likely hurt the Bengals with a big play — either on defense or on special teams, where he’s listed as the starting kick returner.
Matthew Cook (Fr. K) — Kickers aren’t usually players to watch, but Cook might be one of the best in the FCS. The freshman, who grew up in Cedar Falls and spent his high school career kicking in the UNI-Dome, announced himself in his first college game, hitting 4 of 4 field goals against Iowa State with a long of 50 yards. Those kicks came with the added pressure of trying to pull off one of the biggest wins in school history, and although UNI eventually lost, Cook was named the FCS special teams player of the week. He followed that up by hitting both his field goals against Southern Utah. Add that to his 6-for-6 record on extra points, and Cook hasn’t missed yet this year.
Players to Watch — Idaho State
Michael Dean (Sr. WR) — The rationale behind this is simple — if Xavior Williams is on Gueller, the Bengals might want to stay away. Plus, Idaho State’s coaches showed last week that they’re willing to use Dean on sweeps and the like against a tough defense. Northern Iowa, of course, isn’t quite on the same level as Utah, but the Panthers’ defense is still quite stout — it held Southern Utah to 2.9 yards per play two weeks ago. If the Bengals are stalled out, getting Dean the ball in the backfield with a head of steam could be a good way to get moving again — and could lead to some big plays.
Dakota Wilson (Sr. OL) — At right tackle, Wilson is probably going to get the most snaps matched up against Seth Thomas, UNI’s best pass rusher. The senior from Kansas is big (6-foot-5, 262 pounds) and athletic, with a nose for the big play — he’s returned an interception for a touchdown and blocked a kick in his career at Northern Iowa. After picking up three sacks last year, he has 1 1/2 already in 2019. Wilson, listed at 6-foot-6, 311 pounds, has the length to deal with him, and it could be an entertaining battle between the two towering linemen.
Oshea Trujillo (Jr. LB) — Among all the Idaho State linebackers, Trujillo probably has the athleticism most needed to deal with McElvain. When he’s rushing,Trujillo has to stay disciplined to not let the quarterback out of the pocket. The Bengals might also need a momentum-shifting turnover or two, and after his interception against Western Colorado, Trujillo will likely be wanting another one.