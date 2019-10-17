Idaho State women's basketball team was picked to finish fourth in the Big Sky Conference in both the coaches' and media preseason polls, released Thursday.
The Bengals were one of seven teams to receive at least one first-place vote in a wide-open media poll, picking up three.
ISU did not receive a first-place vote in the coaches' poll.
The top four teams were the same in both polls — Montana State, Idaho and Portland State, in that order, followed by the Bengals.
In the media poll, ISU was trailed by Northern Colorado, Eastern Washington and Montana, all of which received at least one first-place vote. Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Southern Utah and Weber State rounded out the vote.
In the coaches' poll, Montana was right behind the Bengals in fifth, followed by Northern Colorado, Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Sacramento State and Weber State.
Idaho State won 20 games a year ago and finished tied for second in the Big Sky with a 15-5 conference record, but the Bengals return just one of their top five scorers.
That lone returner, senior Estefania Ors, averaged 12.8 points a year ago and was named a preseason all-Big Sky selection on Wednesday.
Media Poll
School (1st-place votes) Points
1. Montana State (7) 155
2. Idaho (1) 148
3. Portland State (3) 147
4. Idaho State (3) 140
5. Northern Colorado (4) 131
6. Eastern Washington (1) 126
7. Montana (2) 116
8. Northern Arizona 83
9. Sacramento State 62
10. Southern Utah 52
11. Weber State 28
Coaches' Poll
School (1st-place votes) Points
1. Montana State (5) 89
2. Idaho (3) 88
3. Portland State (2) 73
4. Idaho State 70
5. Montana (1) 63
6. Northern Colorado 57
7. Eastern Washington 52
8. Northern Arizona 48
9. Southern Utah 32
10. Sacramento State 19
11. Weber State 14