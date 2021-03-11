It took Ryan Looney about 10 minutes before his outlook shifted on Idaho State’s 71-63 loss to Montana State in the quarterfinals of Thursday’s Big Sky Tournament.
Maybe it’s because he looked around the room.
Sophomore Brayden Parker, who didn’t play last year because of an injury, was on his right. Tarik Cool, the senior who will have to decide if he wants to return to school, was on his left. They were both in masks. There was a camera in front of them and a conference worker reading questions off a computer. The trio often didn’t know whether to look at the woman or the camera.
When asked for an opening statement, Looney’s first words were: “I don’t know that I’ll talk too much about today’s game.”
He wanted to, instead, enlighten everyone on what Idaho State accomplished this season. Not just earning a bye in the conference tournament for the first time in a half-decade. Not just having a winning record in the Big Sky for the fourth time in more than 25 years. Not just ending the season 13-11 overall after it started 0-4 and doom felt imminent.
At every turn, Looney will tell anyone willing to listen to the horror stories of this season. The fans. The media. His own team. If someone at the grocery store stopped him, Looney would probably go on for hours about the tribulations of this year.
It started when Idaho State couldn’t hold a full practice for a month after back-to-back positive tests. The season began with an 0-4 start. The stress of a rocky beginning shrunk in the wake of four opposing teams cancelling games because of myriad COVID-related reasons. The Bengals began the conference season well, yet struggled twice in returning from prolonged breaks due to more COVID cancellations.
Like a ship powering through the eye of a storm, they endured what felt like an inescapable fate. No one expected Idaho State to be relevant this season -- it’s why the media ranked them no. 10 in the preseason media poll. Yet they made it to the end. The 50-foot waves and hurricane gusts were behind them when Thursday evening rolled around. And so Looney took the podium, the final loss of 2021 as fresh as saltwater on a wood deck, and felt compelled to praise the whole journey, not just the finale.
“I’m proud of our guys for how much progress we made this year, during a strange time. Our guys could have packed it in a long time ago, but they’ve battled through a lot,” Looney said. “We had 12 games canceled this season because the opponent tested positive.”
He continued. “Anyone who watched us play, or even those who were around our program daily, could physically see with their own eyes the improvement we made week-by-week, month-by-month, from the start of the year to the finish.”
In its first week of action, Idaho State committed 69 turnovers in three losses. The Bengals looked like a rec center team who were behind on their fundamentals. For a glimmer of time, they were proving right all the low projections and rock-bottom expectations.
Then they started playing together. Granted there were a number of contests against non-DI teams, but it was the sheer reps that mattered. ISU’s 13 newcomers started to find their place and gel together.
They started to dump the ball into Parker down low. Malik Porter accepted his sixth-man responsibility. Daxton Carr became a defensive stopper. Robert Ford made a case for himself as the greatest 6-foot rebounder of all time. Austin Smellie found his scoring-passing balance. Emmit Taylor III played harder on defense in practice so he could bury 3s in the game. And Tarik Cool developed into a clutch scorer with confidence and a shot aerosol that scared opponents.
“Over the course of the entire season, guys grew individually and we grew as a team,” Cool said. “I told the guys in the locker room that I was just proud of them and the sacrifices they make every single day.
“There’s been a ton of adversity and guys refuse to turn away. We just kept pushing. Even in this game, guys fought until the end.”
That they did. If Looney took the opposite approach to his opening statement, the same message would have gotten through.
There were moments early that kept the full team off the court (Ford picked up three fouls in seven first-half minutes and three other Bengals had a pair of fouls in the first). There were the moments of optimism (Cool drilled a 30-foot triple early). There were moments of frustration (MSU big man Jubrile Belo scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half, bullying the Bengals in the paint on both ends).
And there were the moments when ISU kept fighting when nothing seemed to be going right. The Bengals shot 31% (18-58) from the field and had one stretch where they hit two field goals in 15:29 of game time. It got so bad that Pluto TV color analyst, and former Big Sky coach, Joe Cravens blurted out, “The Dead Sea was only sick the last time somebody made a jump shot.”
It was ugly. But Idaho State still hustled on defense, still forced turnovers and still got to the the-free throw line. An expected defensive battle turned into a street brawl. At one point in the broadcast, a graphic popped up that counted “bodies on the ground,” or guys that ended up on their butt by fighting for a rebound or diving for a loose ball.
“This game was completely different than any game we’ve played all year,” Looney said. “I don’t know if in 17 years that I’ve coached a game where our team was in more foul trouble.”
It was just like Idaho State’s season. It was a team riding through a storm and refusing to turn back.
MONTANA STATE 71, IDAHO STATE 63
Montana State 37 34 – 71
Idaho State 29 34 – 63
Montana State – Bishop 22, Belo 19, Adamu 10, Mohamed 9, Tynes 7, Fernandez 4.
Idaho State – Cool 18, Parker 12, Smellie 11, Ford III 8, Porter 6, Buzangu 4, Carr 2, Visentin 2