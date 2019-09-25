POCATELLO — When Idaho State’s starting left tackle Jack-Eli Tufono went down with an injury early in the Bengals’ season-opener against Western Colorado, ISU’s coaching staff didn’t put in the next name on the depth chart.
Instead, they moved left guard Jacob Molenaar out to tackle and brought in Zion Dixon at left guard. Despite being thrown into the fire in his first-ever game with Idaho State, Dixon, an Idaho transfer originally from Couer D’Alene’s Lake City High School, was solid against Western and has started since then for the Bengals.
With the extent of Tufono’s injury still unknown, the senior, listed at 6-foot-4, 307 pounds, might be a crucial part of ISU’s O-line for the remainder of the season.
As the Bengals go into conference play this week against Portland State, the Idaho State Journal sat down with Dixon to discuss his early-season adjustments, settling into Pocatello, and trying to block Utah’s fearsome defensive line.
Idaho State Journal: What was it like getting in against Western Colorado? Were you at all surprised that you were the first name off the bench?
Zion Dixon: It was pretty exciting. I was preparing for whatever could happen. I was given an opportunity, I’m grateful for that, so I was super excited to get out on the field again after a year off. I was a little surprised, yeah, but a couple days beforehand, O-line coach (Mike Philipp) had told me that if someone’s helmet came off or anything during the game, that Molenaar would move over to tackle and I’d go to guard.
ISJ: What’s been your take on the offensive line so far this season?
ZD: Obviously there’s always stuff to improve on. Right now, we’re just trying to focus on getting better each day, and that’s in the pass game, in the run game. So far, I’ve really loved my teammates. We’ve gotten along really well. I think there’s a great cohesion on the offensive line. So we’re just improving on our run blocking, our pass blocking, each and every day. You’re never good enough, you can always get better, so that’s what we’re trying to do.
ISJ: Is there anything specific that you’re working on?
ZD: Me specifically, probably my footwork, after a year off. Just kind of tidying things up, cleaning everything up. Taking shorter steps in the run game and everything. That’s probably the biggest thing I’m trying to focus on right now.
ISJ: You played a lot against Western Colorado, but then your first start was the next week at Utah. What was that experience like?
ZD: That was awesome. Playing in games like that, that’s an awesome environment, and they’re a huge Power 5 team. Getting to play the No. 10 team at the time, because I think that’s what they were ranked when we played them, that’s just an awesome opportunity that I feel like not a lot of people can say that they had. So, preparing for them, I mean, (we were) watching a lot of film. I was trying to get the mental side of everything down as best I could before we go out and play some of the best defensive linemen in the country. It takes a lot of mental preparation, but it was a lot of fun.
ISJ: Was it difficult to break into what was already a very experienced offensive line?
ZD: Obviously it was a process getting through the first game, jumping in, because those four have been playing together for the last several years. So, me jumping in there, obviously it was a transition. I feel like as we’re going into games, we’re kind of understanding how the other guys play, so that’s helping us slowly improve our game.
ISJ: You originally went to Idaho. How did you end up there after high school?
ZD: My junior year (in high school) was my first year starting on varsity, and after that season I didn’t really get any looks. I wrestled that offseason, and then in the spring I went to a camp in Seattle called Northwest Elite Football Camp. There were probably 100, 200 linemen that were there, offensive linemen, and I was able to get MVP at that camp. That kind of put me on the map, and so after that I started getting recruited by like Oregon, Boise State, Oregon State, Washington State. I didn’t really hear from Idaho, which was surprising, because they’re so close to Couer d’Alene, but Idaho came to my school one day, just to recruit. My head coach in high school had me talk to the tight ends coach at the time, who was recruiting that area. I told them that I’d sent them my highlight film, hadn’t heard anything back. He said send it again, so I said OK. I sent my highlight film again, and then this time they watched it, and they called a couple weeks later and offered me. I waited a couple weeks and then I committed to Idaho.
ISJ: How was your time at Idaho?
ZD: Playing at Idaho was a good experience. My redshirt freshman year, we had a good season, went 9-4 and won the Potato Bowl. That was a really cool experience. I started two games that year and was able to play in every other game. Just being able to be a part of a team that was one of the best teams in program history was a really cool experience. My teammates there, they were awesome. Some of my lifelong friends, I made on that team. There’s a lot of good memories in Moscow. I had a good time at Idaho, but obviously, you know, life took me on a different path and it was time for me to move on. I’m grateful for the opportunity that Idaho State gave me to come here and play, and I’m loving my life here. Loving the football team and the program and everything.
ISJ: Why did you decide to transfer, and how did that play out?
ZD: So, I decided it would be best for me to transfer after my redshirt sophomore season, just due to personal reasons. I ended up having to take a year off for those personal reasons, so I just finished off my undergrad at U of I and got my degree in exercise science. That year I just spent training, doing footwork and lifting, trying to keep up with it on my own as best as I could. Gunnar Amos had transferred down here from Idaho a couple years before me. We played against each other in high school and then played together at Idaho for two seasons. I’d been talking to Gunnar a little bit, and he got me in contact with Idaho State’s coaches. I knew I was going to probably end up going to school here for graduate school (anyway). So he got me in contact with the coaches, and I was able to put together a highlight film, and I sent it to (offensive coordinator Mike) Ferriter, and he got them to (head coach Rob) Phenicie and Philipp. They gave me a scholarship, and I was able to, luckily, I got into the grad program in occupational therapy. That’s kind of how I ended up here.
ISJ: How was the transition to Pocatello?
ZD: When I first got down here, it was a little awkward, of course. I knew nobody down here, but the guys, all the coaches, the teammates, they were really welcoming. I made friends within just a couple hours, really. So the guys were super welcoming and that made the transition quite a bit easier. Learning the area of Pocatello, I thought it was going to be harder than it is. Really, there’s one road that goes through all of town, which, I learned that pretty quick. But yeah, the guys were super welcoming, the coaches were willing to help with anything they could. Helping me find a place to live and just kind of getting me settled somewhere that I was unfamiliar with.
ISJ: What are the memories that stick out to you from the first part of the season?
ZD: Obviously, having our first win was awesome, especially in my first game back in over a year. That was really fun for me. And then playing against Utah, win or lose, that’s a great experience playing a team like that. That’s just a memory that I’ll always have, so I think that’s something that I’ll treasure and that will stick with me.
ISJ: You’re opening up conference play against Portland State’s flex defense this week. How are you preparing for that as an offensive lineman?
ZD: They’re a great defense, but we’re doing our best to prepare for them, and I think our scout team here gives us a great look. We have our rules, and we’ve been sticking to our rules. Communication on the O-line, every play, that’s huge, just so we’re all on the same page and know who we’re going to (block). It really helps that the scout team is giving us a great look every day, because that helps prepare us for the game.
ISJ: Are you excited to go back and play Idaho later in the year?
ZD: Super excited. That’s probably the game I’m looking forward to the most, going up there. I think we play Idaho on their homecoming game, and to be back in the Kibbie Dome will be a good experience, so I’m really looking forward to that game. I’m friends with all their players, pretty much, so going and playing against some of my old friends will be fun, it’ll be a good experience.