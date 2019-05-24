IF united youth soccer
Buy Now
Top row from right to left: Poncho Chavez, Jacob DeMott, Chase Gourley, Fabian Castro, Andres Chavez, Freddy Ponce, Jorge Rodriguez and Edgar Macias
Bottom row from right to left: John Dewey, Chuy Zamora, Edgar Francisco, Carlos Carmona, Jonathan Perez and Braden Reisner
Not Pictured: Spencer Hansen, Nacho Espinoza, Diamond Espinoza-Maldonado and Jesus Navarrow
 Courtesy photo
IF United took first in the U15 Pocatello tournament, the PVSC Spring Classic, on May 8-12. The tourney championship came after beating three teams, one of which was the second-ranked team in Montana, and a 1-1 draw against the No. 1 team in Montana. 
Load comments