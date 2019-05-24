IF United took first in the U15 Pocatello tournament, the PVSC Spring Classic, on May 8-12. The tourney championship came after beating three teams, one of which was the second-ranked team in Montana, and a 1-1 draw against the No. 1 team in Montana.
