High school sports in Eastern Idaho are still scheduled to start practice on Aug. 10.
The Idaho High School Activities Association met Wednesday and decided that there would be no state-wide changes to the fall sports schedule, but reiterated that changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic would instead be left up to individual school districts and local health officials.
The largest schools in the Treasure Valley however have decided to push back their start dates.
The 4A and 5A Southern Idaho Conference superintendents moved practices for the season back from Aug. 10 to Aug 17, effectively pushing back the start of competition. Other Boise-area schools have also moved back start dates.
IHSAA Executive Director Ty Jones did stress during the meeting that not making a motion did not amount to a final decision, as the COVID-19 situation across the state changes by the day.
“If people think anything we did today, or next week, or we did three months ago is a line in the sand type of thing as far as a statement or a date, they would be wrong,” Jones said. “We fully anticipate that this is something we will be dealing with all year, hopefully just one year, to be truthful with you. So anything that we do decide will be something that we'll be monitoring and following up (with). If we need to pivot and have a different type of plan two or three or four weeks from now, it's definitely something that, in our office, we're ready to address as need be.”
The IHSAA also approved a first reading to use MaxPreps.com computer rankings to compile state tournament brackets for the 2021-22 school year. The IHSAA unanimously approved that girls wrestling will have separate brackets in the 2021-22 school year. Girls currently compete against boys at the state wrestling tournament.
Both issues will need to pass a second reading in September to become final.