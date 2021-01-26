The Idaho High School Activities Association is making some changes to the winter state tournaments.
Citing facility COVID protocols and recommendations from its state tournament committee, the IHSAA has moved up dates for the 1ADI and 1AD2 basketball state tournaments, slotting the girls events for Feb. 17-19 and the boys for March 3-5, both at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Dates for the 5A through 2A tournaments remain the same.
The 1AD1 and 1AD2 girls state championship games are set for Feb. 19 at the Ford Idaho Center, while the 1AD1 and 1AD2 boys title games will take place on March 5, at the same place.
For the girls, the 5A through 2A tournaments will begin Feb. 18 and finish Feb. 20. For the boys, those dates are March 4 through March 6.
Here is a breakdown of the 5A through 2A tournaments and locations:
Girls
• 5A at Ford Idaho Center (games 5, 6, 9, 10 at Ridgevue HS)
• 4A at Mt. View HS
• 3A at Middleton HS
• 2A at Bishop Kelly HS
• 1A DI at Columbia HS
• 1A DII at Nampa HS
Boys
• 5A at Ford Idaho Center (games 5, 6, 9, 10 at Ridgevue HS)
• 4A at Rocky Mountain HS
• 3A at Columbia HS
• 2A at Eagle HS
• 1A DI at Vallivue HS
• 1A DII at Caldwell HS
The IHSAA has also made changes to the state wrestling tournaments, turning all four classifications into a one-day, one-site format at the Ford Idaho Center. The 5A and 4A classifications will compete Feb. 26, while the 3A and 2A schools are set for Feb. 27.
Additionally, for cheer and dance, all competition will be in person and conducted by classification in sessions at the Ford Idaho Center. Cheer is set for March 19, dance for March 20.
Finally, state debate competition will be held virtually via TabRoom.