The IHSAA can't allow 40% capacity at this season's winter state tournaments.
That's the word from the association, which announced via memo Friday morning that because many schools in the state maintain a remote or hybrid learning model, its host schools don't feel comfortable allowing 40% capacity at their state tournament games.
The IHSAA also pointed out that Gov. Brad Little's 40% capacity order comes with the stipulation that social distancing must be maintained, which is not possible at its host sites.
For that reason, if the IHSAA were to agree to 40% capacity, it would lose its basketball and wrestling state tournament sites.
"We must be respectful of our host sites/schools and hold our events under collaborative guidelines," wrote the IHSAA, which also said if it moved tournaments to other venues in the state, some schools would opt out due to lack of COVID-19 restrictions in place.
The good news for wrestling fans is that the IHSAA will be able to host a complete bracket of wrestlers — with two fans per wrestler. If that seems to suggest wrestling attendance will be less than that of basketball, it shouldn't. The IHSAA said that the large number of wrestlers combined with essential personnel will equal out to about the same number of people allowed in for basketball tournaments.
It's also worth noting that the Ford Idaho Center — whose spectator limit is 1800 per game, 900 a team — has a hand in determining attendance numbers, meaning this decision was not entirely IHSAA's.
"The responsibility of hosting schools and communities for a state event, from the vastly diverse corners of Idaho, is a challenge," the IHSAA wrote. "This has been a difficult school year for all Idaho students. We will continue to focus on the priority the steering committees set forth – do whatever it takes give Idaho students an opportunity to play in a state tournament."
The full memo from the IHSAA is below: