LAS VEGAS — To view this Boise State season through a wide lens is to realize two things.
1. This squad is fantastic.
2. The history of BSU hoops is not.
Coach Leon Rice has called his 12th Boise State team “historic.” And he’s right. The Broncos seem to rack up a new first every other game. First time as the outright Mountain West regular-season victors. First season with 15 conference wins. First March with the assurance of its name being called on Selection Sunday,
Still, there are two accomplishments still eluding the program: An NCAA Tournament win and a Mountain West Tournament Championship — actually just a championship appearance. In its 11 years in the conference, Boise State has never played in the final game.
The Broncos’ goal this week is to change that.
“This would be an amazing year to do so, especially with how good everyone (in the Mountain West) is,” said BSU guard Max Rice. “It would be a good time to send a message and make it to the championship game.”
Definitely, but it’s the last thing Leon Rice wants his team thinking about before they’ve even played a tournament game. The Boise State head coach has been almost stern in the way he keeps his messaging to the next game and the next game only.
To Leon, anything past the next game is in the future — and there’s no reason to fret over the future.
“From here on out, with every team in this tournament, it’s going to be hard to win one game,” Leon Rice said. “You look at all the games on Thursday, they’re all going to be tough. There are a lot of good teams.”
The Broncos’ path to a championship begins against one of those good teams, a Nevada squad that squeaked out a 79-72 first-round win over New Mexico on Wednesday. Boise State took care of the Wolf Pack in both its meetings this year, including a six-point victory a week-and-a-half ago that clinched the conference crown.
But, if you remember, it was Nevada that beat BSU last year on Thursday of the Mountain West Tournament, effectively throwing Boise State’s tournament hopes in a paper shredder. It was the Wolf Pack’s third win over the Broncos on the season.
“We might have had some things to do with keeping them out of the tournament, which is not easy for them,” Nevada coach Steve Alford told reporters on Wednesday. “Hopefully we’re able to battle them tomorrow and make that a game where that one seed can have some anxiousness.”
Anxiousness would be a good bet. Every game Boise State seems to involve some distress, some moment when the Broncos’ faithful become queasy and concerned. But, in a way, that’s why it seems Boise State is so well-positioned this year.
The Broncos don’t just have experience in high-pressure situations, they have experience thriving in those moments. In other words, if Boise State falters this week, it won’t be because the lights of March were too bright.
“There’s not one team in the country we can’t beat,” said BSU guard Emmanuel Akot.”I think we know that. We have the confidence. We know we’re the best team in the Mountain West and we’re going to show that this week.”
Akot is the only guy on Boise State’s roster with experience winning a conference tournament. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound redshirt senior was on the 2017-18 Arizona team — a group headlined by Deandre Ayton — that ran through the Pac-12 Tournament.
Akot has experience winning three games in three days, knowing what its like to run the table with a target on your back.
“I think a lot of it is how you recover game-by-game when you have a couple hours between games — you don’t even have a full day,” Akot said. “Then it’s about who wants it the most, who’s willing to sacrifice the most. And we have guys who do that.”