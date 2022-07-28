Conference media days are wrapping up, bringing an end to the slog of every commissioner and coach in the country answering questions on the future of a sport more unpredictable than the Boise housing market.
But, it’s interesting, so much of college football’s shifting landscape hasn’t reached the Mountain West.
Conference realignment might make waves in the future, but, for now, the Mountain West is the same 12-team group it was last year and expects to be next year. And the effect of NIL money floating around the conference is microscopic compared to others.
In an era of the flashy, the Mountain West is steady. Which isn’t all that bad, but also doesn’t grab the attention of an 18-year-old high school senior.
So as Mountain West coaches recruit during this wacky time, what’s their pitch? The Idaho Press asked all 12 conference head coaches that question. Here’s what they said.
AIR FORCE — TROY CALHOUN
Yeah, it’s not NIL because we’re zero. And I try not to make it where you sell. I try to get to the real part of The Academy that there will be adversity. There will be challenges. You’re going to come in right away and go through basic training. But each one of those items is purposeful so that when you come out of it, you make some self-discoveries, if you will. Where you realize, alright, when you go through tough stretches, you can come out of it even stronger on the other end.
BOISE STATE — ANDY AVALOS
We’ve always been about development No. 1. … That’s why people go to college. That’s why we went to college, right? To develop. Plain and simple. How many classes did we sit through in college, like, ‘Oh, when am I ever going to use that?’ It’s not about that. It’s about learning how to manage your time, developing your skills on how you learn, how you’re accountable, all those things.
When we can get student-athletes and their parents and/or coaches onto campus, it’s not about telling them, it’s about showing them. This is exactly how it’s done. Here’s the progression. Here’s what we focus on. We don’t recruit a lot of people because how are we going to develop our team and be around our team if we’re pulled in so many different directions? It’s about being really diligent and finding the people who fit.
COLORADO STATE — JAY NORVELL
We’ve always believed in relationships. So I believe that kids choose schools because they feel like they’re going to get taken care of. They feel like the coaches are going to care about them. You can’t write a kid a check or give them a pile of money and think that’s going to satisfy him in helping him develop as a person. I think we have to be careful about that because what are we teaching our kids?
FRESNO STATE — JEFF TEDFORD
They can reach their full potential there. They can reach all their goals. ... If they have the ambition to go to the NFL, we’ve had a lot of people who have gone to the NFL. We play in a great city.
And typically, we’re (talking to kids on) the West Coast. We’re California-based recruiting, so being in central California, they can get home to Northern California in two hours and they can get to LA in three hours. There is a lot of value in coming to Fresno State.
HAWAII — TIMMY CHANG
It goes back to the local kids and the Mainland kids or South Pacific kids, when we recruit kids it’s about fit.
You’re the only show in town. Football is the most beloved sport on that island. You’re really it and all eyes are going to be on you. … Plus, it’s a beautiful place. And because it’s geographically located where it is, you have a lot of attachment to the world at your fingertips. You have the States and that will always be there, but there’s a whole South Pacific and there’s a whole Asian market.
NEVADA — KEN WILSON
My biggest pitch, I have a 20-year history at the University of Nevada. I know the community inside and out. I’ve raised a son that went to the University of Nevada, played football at Nevada, graduated from Nevada. … I can sit down with parents and go, ‘Here’s what’s going to happen,’ because I’ve done it.
NEW MEXICO — DANNY GONZALES
Atmosphere. Family. Everybody has nice things. We have really nice buildings. It’s the people you’re going to be around that are going to have the biggest impact on you. And it’s the people you’re going to be around that are going to set you up for success, even if it’s having an opportunity at another school. If you’re not around the right people, you can only get so much better.
SAN DIEGO STATE — BRADY HOKE
I’d say No. 1, a degree from San Diego State is pretty special. I would also say that playing in a new stadium during our 100th season (playing football), having that to look forward to is something we believe in. We don’t talk a lot about NIL and all that because that’s something that has to come down the road.
SAN JOSE STATE — BRENT BRENNAN
Well it’s not NIL. It’s the same as it’s always been. We have a great school, a great location. The sun shines every day. We play good football. … Every player in every program thinks they’re going to the NFL. I know that very few players in every program are going to the NFL, even at Ohio State and USC. Like NFL rosters are not made of 100% Power-5 guys. They’re not. Look at them. There’s going to be kids from Mountain West schools — shoot, Big Sky Schools, whatever.
UNLV — MARCUS ARROYO
The factors we’ve got going on in Vegas right now with our $40 million complex, we’ve got a $2 billion stadium that’s the best in the country. I can tell those guys that genuinely. I’ve been across the country from Florida to Oregon and at every level.
(These) are places I’ve lived and coached and I can tell you right now, if you’re looking for the (somewhere) that’s being progressive in football and marketability, if you’re looking for coaching staffs and infrastructure, if you’re looking for a place that’s the epicenter of sports right now, I’d be hard pressed not to put Vegas in the conversation right now. And that’s just the fact right now.
UTAH STATE — BLAKE ANDERSON
For us, it’s just culture and environment. Do you want to be a part of something that’s a little bit unique? We’re in the valley. We’re a college town. You’re not coming there for bright lights, big city. You’re coming there for relationships — with our staff, with our players, with the community. Clearly over the last 10 years we’ve proven that we can win. (Last) year was obviously a great addition to that. (We’ve) put guys in the NFL. There are key guys, great players in the NFL. You’re choosing us for those things.
WYOMING — CRAIG BOHL
First of all, we’re really transparent when we do that. And I think that’s our best selling point. The reason why I say that is because we talk about getting a meaningful degree and how that’s going to have an impact. A lot of times, it’s counterproductive for a guy to come in and say, ‘OK, you’re our top quarterback and you’re going to be the starter and then play in the NFL.’
And the other thing is, there are certain players who really identify with the atmosphere that you have. There’s something about being out west and being at a cowboy school and you’re riding for the brand and you’re a tough guy and all that.