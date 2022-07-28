Andy Avalos

Boise State head coach Andy Avalos answers questions at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas .

 Boise State Athletics

Conference media days are wrapping up, bringing an end to the slog of every commissioner and coach in the country answering questions on the future of a sport more unpredictable than the Boise housing market.

But, it’s interesting, so much of college football’s shifting landscape hasn’t reached the Mountain West.

