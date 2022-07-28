Josh Alford ISU
Idaho State cornerback Josh Alford (4) shadows a wide receiver at the start of a drill during a spring practice last year at Holt Arena.

 ISU Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. — For Charlie Ragle, Holt Arena might as well have a magnetic pull. This summer, Idaho State’s new head coach has found himself in the stadium’s offices for all manner of things: To hold meetings, to watch film, to try and get this dilapidated program turned around and headed in the right direction.

He can always count on his cadre of assistant coaches joining him. Football staffers come and go too. Still, almost every time, he’s had another visitor: Sophomore defensive back Josh Alford, poring over film like it has the answers to an upcoming chemistry test. “I mean, all the time,” Ragle says. “He understands what it takes to be great.”

Jayden Dawson Josh Alford
Idaho State DB Jayden Dawson (Left) and Josh Alford (Right) celebrate last season against Sacramento State.
MSU vs. Idaho State football (copy)
Montana State receiver Lance McCutcheon stiff arms Idaho State cornerback Josh Alford last season at Bobcat Stadium.

