SPOKANE, Wash. — For Charlie Ragle, Holt Arena might as well have a magnetic pull. This summer, Idaho State’s new head coach has found himself in the stadium’s offices for all manner of things: To hold meetings, to watch film, to try and get this dilapidated program turned around and headed in the right direction.
He can always count on his cadre of assistant coaches joining him. Football staffers come and go too. Still, almost every time, he’s had another visitor: Sophomore defensive back Josh Alford, poring over film like it has the answers to an upcoming chemistry test. “I mean, all the time,” Ragle says. “He understands what it takes to be great.”
“Sometimes if I don’t come in there for one day or two days, a couple of coaches will ask me, when are you coming back to watch film?” Alford says. “That’s just one of my hobbies. That’s how I am as a player. I like to get ahead mentally.”
If there is a beacon of hope radiating from Holt Arena, Alford is holding it. Last season, on an Idaho State defense that ranked near the bottom of the conference in most departments, Alford defended the 13th-most passes in the Big Sky. He broke up seven passes, snagged one interception. His team’s defense left much to be desired. His left little to be forgotten.
That’s the thing, though: For Alford, last season is last season. The Bengals are saying it so much it’s beginning to sound cliche, but in this case, it’s true. Last year’s team rostered Jayden Dawson, the team’s best defensive back, but he has since transferred to Montana. Also on that team was standout linebacker Oshea Trujillo, but he graduated. “Once they left, they needed someone to be vocal, so why not step up to the challenge?” Alford says. That leaves the defense’s reins to Alford, a 5-foot-10 ballhawk, a thoughtful man who likes to say he’s changed a lot since last fall.
The two most meaningful changes are these: Alford is more comfortable leading the team. He’s also hellbent on becoming the team’s smartest player. A year ago, Alford got consistent playing time, but he was a freshman. He didn’t always feel comfortable speaking up. Now that has changed. “I feel like I can earn the respect of my teammates. I can lead them,” Alford says. “So I thought it was just the right place and right fit.” As for becoming the team brainiac? “I think my football IQ is really, really high,” he says.
For Alford, this hardly came out of left field. The truth is his renewed sense of work ethic goes hand-in-hand with Idaho State’s change in leadership. Nobody wearing the orange and black laundry likes how the last few seasons have gone, and nobody makes it a secret. So last winter, when Ragle took over and began preaching hope for the future — relaying phrases like it’s a new era and the past is the past — Alford found it easy to get on board. If Ragle is strapping his players with headlamps, preparing to climb out of this cave, Alford is helping him do it.
Which is why he strolls through those Holt Arena doors so often. Months ago, after Idaho State’s spring scrimmage wrapped up and the Bengals completed spring ball, Alford stood in front of an orange and black backdrop and said this: “Just trying to be better out there, know the scheme as well as anybody. I wanna be the smartest player on the defense. I’ve just been trying to be really technical and be really intelligent on the field.”
For Alford, doing so entails several things: Knowing your opponent. Knowing their game plan. Knowing his own team, what weaknesses the Bengals need to shore up. Knowing whether he’s blitzing, knowing whether covering a run play, knowing in general what the opposing offense is trying to do. “That’s how you become the most instinctual, the most dialed in, smartest defensive player on the field,” Alford says.
His teammates have taken notice. During those spring practices, when the team lined up for scrimmages toward the end of each session, offensive lineman Tyler Clemons began to pick up on something: Does the defense know what we’re about to run?
“You got all these guys on defense, basically calling out what you’re running, and Josh is definitely one of those guys who’s doing it,” Clemons said. “I was talking to him yesterday. He said he knows our offensive before it’s coming most of the time. It gets pretty difficult sometimes, but it’s good.”
The other part of Alford’s transformation involves his willingness to lead his guys. It’s still a new thing for him. He likes to be vocal, to get on his teammates when they make mistakes, but he’s not that guy. He doesn’t exactly like yelling, doesn’t yell just to yell. “That’s not leadership,” Ragle says. “It’s coming to work every day with a blue collar mentality, showing up in the offices and watching film when nobody else is watching you, or nobody else is asking you to do that.”
Will that lead to a new era? Will ISU produce a winning season for the first time in four years? We won’t know until the season begins and these Bengals show us who they are. They haven’t played an official game yet, but they have practiced. By now, Alford probably knows exactly how each has unfolded.
“I think my growth as a leader, it’s never going to be complete,” Alford says. “I think there’s always a way I can improve as a leader and keep growing. Every day, I think I’m earning the respect of my teammates and my peers. So I’m just going to keep on leading, keep on being that leader that they need, with all the game experience I have. Just trying to help lead this program to bigger heights.”