POCATELLO — After two years of gradual improvements, the Idaho State football team took a step back under head coach Rob Phenicie in 2019, going 3-9 in a season of missed opportunities and self-inflicted mistakes that spiraled into a tailspin that lasted the entire back half of the year.
“We underachieved,” the three-year head coach said flatly in an exclusive interview with the Idaho State Journal. “I think we obviously have to show improvement. We have to be better next year, and I think we will be.”
Idaho State came into the season with some justified hype after recording its first winning season in four years in 2018, going 6-5.
Not only that, but the Bengals brought back starters at nearly every position on offense — save quarterback — and at every level of the defense.
In certain rose-tinted corners of the fanbase, it was thought that ISU had the coach and the team to overcome a difficult schedule and stay in the playoff chase all season.
ISU had an opening-week bye followed by 12 consecutive games, including a “money game” at BYU a week before the season finale.
“I’m hungry. We all want it, as a whole, as a group,” linebacker Oshea Trujillo said preseason. “We know what we left out there (last year), we know we left a couple games out there, so we just have to go out there and play better as a whole.”
With so many starters coming back, the preseason focus was on the quarterback battle between Gunnar Amos, longtime backup to Tanner Gueller, and Matt Struck, a strong-armed enigma who didn’t play much at his junior college before coming to ISU.
Struck won the job, and an uneven start — a sloppy win over Division-II Western Colorado, an expected loss to FBS Utah, a surprisingly close loss to ranked Northern Iowa — looked like it was solidifying into something real after the Bengals’ fourth game, a 51-24 home win over Portland State in their conference opener.
ISU looked confirmed as a volatile but very dangerous team after the next two weeks, a 59-20 road loss to a Montana team announcing itself as an FCS elite, and then a 55-20 home win over North Dakota, which finished the season as a playoff team.
Then came the hammer. After the North Dakota game, Idaho State looked to have survived a tricky stretch of its schedule and now had a breather with three games against Big Sky Conference doormats — rival Idaho and Southern Utah away, then Northern Colorado at home.
If things had gone as expected, the Bengals would have racked up three easy wins and gone into a difficult last three games at 6-3, likely ranked, and possibly controlling their own playoff destiny.
Instead, over the course of a shocking three hours at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Struck threw two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns, and fumbled twice, with one of those going back to the house as well, in a 45-21 loss.
Knocked off track in stunning fashion, the Bengals couldn’t get back on. Struck threw another pick-six the next week in a 59-34 loss at Southern Utah.
He threw another the week after that, when Idaho State reached the bottom of the abyss in a 26-20 home loss — the Bengals’ first of the year at Holt Arena — to Northern Colorado, perpetual Big Sky bottom dweller.
Freshman Sagan Gronauer replaced the struggling Struck — Amos left the program after the Northern Iowa loss, which he started while Struck was out with an injury. Struck and Gronauer shared playing time for the rest of the season as ISU, walking dead by that point, finished up with losses to Eastern Washington (48-5), BYU (42-10) and Weber State (38-10) in games that stayed competitive for about a quarter each.
Struck, who started the season with 15 touchdowns against one interception in four-and-a-half games, finished the season with five touchdowns and 11 picks over the last six contests, with five of those interceptions returned for touchdowns.
Idaho State finished last in the conference in turnover margin at minus-11.
“When you look at it, we had 20 interceptions, and that’s not good,” Phenicie said. “That’s 20 possessions that we lost. We’re normally a high-scoring, high-powered offense, and you take those away from us, and your chances go way, way, way down.” (Editor’s note: ISU quarterbacks Struck, Amos and Gronauer combined to throw 18 interceptions).
With those turnovers holding ISU’s offense back over the last half of the season, cracks started showing in other areas on the team. On defense, a unit under a lot of pressure to overcome the offense’s interceptions, the pass rush was inconsistent, the secondary struggled to cover other team’s top receivers, and the team’s tackling came and went.
Idaho State was 10th in the conference in both scoring defense and total defense.
There were some bright spots — junior wide receiver Tanner Conner and freshman running back Malakai Rango broke out, for one — but there’s no way around it. Idaho State’s 2019 season was bad, on par with the ugliest of the ugly years that have become routine in Pocatello.
The pessimistic view is that it was ISU snapping back to its mean, inherent disadvantages in talent bringing the Bengals back to their natural level after a year of moderate success.
Phenicie viewed it as a case of bad luck, a promising year undone by tough breaks, best exemplified by those pesky interceptions.
“It was just, throwing interceptions,” Phenicie said. “The defense played hard every game. They know, we all know, if we don’t have turnovers, I think the season is a lot different. ... We can’t throw 20 interceptions. That’s crazy.”
The answer, as always, is probably somewhere in between, but the 2019 season exposed a lot of flaws in the Idaho State program. The Bengals ended up back in the Big Sky basement. The question now is how, and even if, they can get back out of it.
Phenicie doesn’t think there’s much reason to panic.
“I think in years past around here, there was a level of hopelessness. That doesn’t exist here right now,” Phenicie said. “(We’re) not going off the deep end and jumping off a cliff, and like, oh, we have to throw everything out that’s taken three years to develop.”