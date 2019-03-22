From now until the start of Idaho State’s spring football practices March 26, we will preview the top storylines to follow as the Bengals prepare for the 2019 season.
Idaho State’s special teams were led by first-year freshmen last season, neither of whom were with the Bengals for 2018 spring practices.
Kicker Campbell Sheidow and punter Kevin Ryan performed admirably — though inconsistently — after they were thrust into critical roles. Sheidow connected on 12 of 18 field-goal tries, with a long of 44 yards and a season-high four made kicks in a win at North Dakota. Ryan punted 50 times for an average of 39.9 yards, with six punts of 50-plus yards, 15 landing inside the 20-yard line and a long of 63 yards.
The left-footed freshman also handled 56 of ISU’s 72 kickoffs, averaging 59.6 yards per boot with 19 touchbacks.
But ISU’s special teams didn’t operate without a few hiccups.
Opponents blocked six ISU kicks and two ISU punts, ranking last and tied for last, respectively, in the Big Sky Conference.
The Bengals also ranked near the bottom of the Big Sky in net punting and kickoff coverage — areas that rely upon a team of 11, but that start at kicker and punter.
Ryan and Sheidow each have a season of Division I football to fall back on now, and a few weeks of spring ball will further their progress. They’ll have a new longsnapper to work with, as senior Ryan Gray has departed. ISU also hired JB Hall Jr. to coach the team’s safeties and assist as a co-special teams coordinator, helping split up David Fiefia’s busy schedule as the team’s running backs coach and lead special teams operator.
But perhaps Sheidow’s and Ryan’s spots atop the depth charts aren’t even secure. ISU didn’t announce the two special teams starters until Week 1 of last season, and added an extra leg mid-year — David Allish, who kicked off once for 49 yards against Weber State.
Having a good spring session will likely go a long way in determining who will be called upon, and how successful they’ll be.