From now until the start of Idaho State’s spring football practices March 26, we will preview the top storylines to follow as the Bengals prepare for the 2019 season.
Idaho State lost plenty of good players from last season’s team. There may not be a more significant exit than former offensive line coach Roman Sapolu.
Sapolu was credited with taking ISU’s offensive line to new heights last season, when the Bengals had one of the best offenses in the FCS and ISU history.
For those reasons, ISU head coach Rob Phenicie always knew his time with the rising star coach would be short. He was right. Sapolu accepted a job as an assistant O-line coach at Fresno State in January. He was ISU’s first offensive line coach since 2011 that played O-line collegiately, helping him relate to his players.
“They respect him a whole lot. They listen,” Phenicie said in October. “He goes in and shows his expertise and treats the kids the right way and they want to pay hard for him.
“The things he tells them work. That gives him a little bit of clout.”
Sapolu’s replacement is Mike Philipp, and his lineage is similar to Sapolu’s. Philipp played offensive line with Sapolu at Oregon State and, like Sapolu, was a graduate assistant coach at Nebraska — where they worked with longtime offensive line guru Mike Cavanaugh, their O-line coach at OSU.
According to his bio on huskers.com, Philipp signed a free-agent contract with the Miami Dolphins after college and spent parts of the 2014 NFL season with the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.
Philipp inherits a talented, experienced unit up front. The only senior on last year’s depth chart was left tackle Brian Fineanganofo. The other four full-time starters were juniors. Redshirt sophomore Jack Tufono is the favorite to take Fineanganofo’s spot at left tackle, since he started four games for the injured Fineanganofo at the start of last season.
Can Phenicie land back-to-back up-and-coming offensive line coaches? Sapolu’s ascent from the Big Sky Conference to Mountain West Conference took one season. If Philipp is anything like his predecessor — which ISU hopes he is — he may move up quick, too. But in that case, the Bengals are also in good shape in 2019.