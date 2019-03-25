This is the final in a series of top storylines to follow as the Bengals open spring practice today.
Last spring, a handful of transfers splashed into Idaho State’s spring football practices primed to play prominent roles.
This spring, the Bengals may have to fill gaps with in-house talent.
ISU did not announce an incoming transfer in the December or February national signing day classes and has not announced a transfer leading up to this year’s spring practices. The only confirmed newcomers that are expected to practice this spring are return missionaries Josh Crane and Jared Gibson, who both signed with ISU in 2016.
A year ago in spring ball, ISU plugged a hole at right guard with transfer Preston Holfeltz, stuck transfer Christian McFarland at safety and let transfer Kainoa Fuiava battle in the defensive trenches. Transfer Jace Richter was also set to contribute on defense before an injury derailed his season.
Holfeltz, McFarland and Fuiava combined to log 26 starts last season, including 10 apiece for Holfeltz and McFarland. All three, plus Richter, figure to play vital roles again in 2019.
As for the expected additions, Crane was a former all-Idaho wide receiver at Madison High School and joins a loaded receiving corps that features returning all-Big Sky Conference talents Mitch Gueller and Michael Dean. Gibson was an all-state linebacker at Meridian’s Mountain View High, and ISU defensive coordinator Roger Cooper compiles linebackers as if there can’t be enough of them.
But will any unexpected newcomers show up and work their way into the Bengals’ rotation?
ISU’s biggest needs are on the defensive line and in the defensive secondary, and the Bengals addressed those spots in recruiting — though no class-of-2019 signees are expected this spring. There’s also the quarterback question mark. It would be no surprise to see new names on the spring roster next to QB.
But with a bevy of talented, experienced seniors on this season’s roster, it may be tough for a newcomer to steal a starting spot.