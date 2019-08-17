The Idaho State volleyball team was picked sixth in the Big Sky Conference preseason coaches poll.
The Bengals tallied 55 points in the poll, finishing between fifth-place Idaho and seventh-place Montana State. Defending conference tournament champion Northern Arizona was picked to win the league outright with 10 of 11 first-place votes.
The 2019 Bengals are led by first-year head coach Sammi Stuart, who takes over for Rick Reynolds after he coached the team for four seasons. ISU returns two second-team all-conference players in senior outside hitter Brooke Pehrson and senior libero Haylie Keck. Keck was also last year's co-libero of the year in the Big Sky.
The biggest loss ISU faces is that of Abby Garrity. The reigning co-Big Sky MVP finished her career ranked sixth in ISU history in career kills and fourth in kills per set.
The Bengals open their season Aug. 30 with a tournament at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
2019 BIG SKY CONFERENCE PRESEASON COACHES POLL
Rank Team (1st-pl. votes) Points
1. Northern Arizona (10) 100
2. Weber State (1) 89
3. Sacramento State 79
4. Northern Colorado 73
5. Idaho 59
6. Idaho State 55
7. Montana State 47
8. Portland State 39
9. Montana 30
10. Southern Utah 24
11. Eastern Washington 10