The cowboy boards the bucking horse, leaning back as he settles atop the saddle and grabs hold of the neck rope his spotters have tied for the occasion. Anxious energy pulses through thousands of War Bonnet Round Up spectators, who wait with baited breath, watching the longest 10 seconds of the cowboy’s life melt away like molasses.
Cowboy and horse sit in a metal rectangle, the bucking chute, a 3-by-8 paneled mystery box that nobody wants to spend more than 20 seconds occupying. The cowboy is never in more danger than in here. The horse could slam the cowboy into the side of the chute. Maybe it will make a sudden movement. The cowboy may not get injured, but if he does, it’s likely going to happen in the bucking chute.
At long last, the cowboy grips the neck rope like a vice. He leans back. He’s ready. He nods his head, which directs the spotter in the arena to open the chute door, releasing cowboy and horse onto the competition area.
Now the horse starts bucking and the cowboy holds on for dear life, but for both parties, danger has largely abated. The cowboy is out in the open with his horse, away from the cramped conditions of the bucking chute, where possibilities are endless.
“Being in the chute is one of the most dangerous places. You’re on a wild animal in a metal box,” War Bonnet bareback rider Kaycee Field said. “It’s a ticking time bomb underneath you. That big nod that’s letting the animal out into the arena — there’s nothing like that moment at all.”
There are several reasons for that, but most revolve around the nature of the experience: It’s strange for both horse and cowboy. Neither feel comfortable in such a narrow box, especially not one with metal bars for walls, where nobody has much room to move around. In recent years, rodeo officials have expanded chute safety, adding measures like pads on the tops of the chutes — but the truth is that it remains a dangerous environment.
“You’re in a steel box,” said saddle bronc rider Blaise Freeman, a native of Snyder, Texas. “A horse’s natural instinct is to fight, to try and get away, and they can’t. So whenever you get down in there on them, and there’s people around their head, it’s not natural.”
So to create a more relaxing environment for the animal, horse or bull, the rider employs a number of tactics: Rub the animal’s sides. Talk to them in a calm tone. Sometimes that doesn’t work — “Some of them are just natural dragons,” Freeman said with a chuckle — but generally, experienced cowboys can pacify an anxious animal with techniques that would calm a crying baby. “Just take it calm and smooth,” said Kolby Kittson, a saddle bronc rider from Browning, Montana.
Plus, Freeman said, it helps to know the horse. Comfort goes a long way in his business. But during the summer, when cowboys like Freeman are traveling to rodeos almost every day, that becomes tricky. “I honestly don’t ask as many questions,” Freeman said, which demonstrates the composure he’s built, but it also illustrates the lack of familiarity most cowboys have with horses at rodeos like these.
Fortunately, cowboys can try other tricks to avoid injury. One is to raise their knees above the animal, that way they can’t pin them to the side of the chute. Another is simpler: don’t waste time.
“The less amount of time you’re in there,” said Dr. Jeff Williams, a chiropractor working his fifth War Bonnet rodeo, “the less opportunity they have to mash you, lay on you, squish you, jump and kick, crush your ankles. Injury prevention in the bucking chute starts at home, on the drop barrel, and then in the practice pin.”
By Friday evening, Williams said, War Bonnet cowboys had avoided serious injuries. The ones they had sustained were minor bumps and bruises. Few had taken place in the bucking chutes. He’s worked with most of these cowboys since they were teenagers, which means they’ve built experience finding ways to stay safe in that metal box.
Still, injuries happen. Williams described a time a bull smashed a cowboy’s face into the ground. On another, a cowboy injured his back so severely he had trouble walking out of the venue. Williams keeps a padded bench for treating injuries where cowboys prepare to ride, but he had to drive this one to receive medical attention.
“These cowboys, they don’t want to go to the hospital,” Williams said.
But sometimes they have to. For his part, Field said he’s broken his arm twice in the chute. He insisted the pain was manageable. “I’d rather get punched in the nose than break my arm,” Field said. “It’s not that bad. But the bucking chute, it’s a rough place to be.”
Parma native Clancy Glenn characterized injuries more succinctly: “It’s not a matter of if, but when,” he said.
In either case, everyone involved at Sandy Downs agreed on this: The few seconds in the bucking chute are dangerous, probably more so than any other part of their jobs. It’s also an exhilarating experience. Good luck replicating it.
“I’ve tried a lot of other things,” Field said. “I’ve tried skydiving, riding dirt bikes, wakeboarding, any extreme sport to try to see if I can have that fix. There’s nothing that compares to nodding your head and calling for a bucking horse, knowing that power when he leaves. It’s pretty amazing.”