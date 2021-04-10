Two years ago, Brendon Kopp decided to spend an afternoon watching the Idaho Fury, a local softball team made up mostly of Thunder Ridge players. Kopp, the Titans’ head softball coach, wanted to check out the game. Maybe he would spot someone he hadn’t seen before.
As he watched the game, his eyes gravitated toward Sierra John, a sophomore shortstop. Her speed impressed Kopp, as did her fielding skills. Why hadn’t she tried out for Thunder Ridge’s team?
A few days later, Kopp tracked down John’s phone number and gave her a call. He pitched her on joining the Titans’ team.
“I don’t know if you realize how good you are at softball,” Kopp told John. “But I will do whatever you want to manage your schedule so you can play for our team.”
The only problem was that spring, John was set to run track, just like she had her freshman year. She liked softball, which is why she played for the Fury, but she didn’t see a future in the sport. Plus, she also played basketball in the winter, and she figured her best shot at earning a college athletics scholarship lied on the court.
Then, she thought more about it. Talked to her parents.
“They’re like, ‘Why not?’” John said. “‘You can do it right now and you’ll probably never get to play two sports at the same time again. Utilize it. Use the best of your high school.’”
So John made up her mind. She joined Thunder Ridge’s softball team that spring. Ever since, she’s balanced softball and track every season, save for last year, which was almost entirely wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
That makes John a rare breed, particularly at the 5A level, where competition can be stiffest. The impressive part is that she excels in both. Her freshman and sophomore years, she cracked the 5A state track meet in the 400-meters. Her first softball season, she batted north of .500 and mashed seven home runs. It’s a balancing act, particularly with academics and her social life, so she has to be careful with her schedule. Time management is paramount.
Consider her daily schedule: Wake up, go to school, track practice from 4 to 5:30 p.m., then right to softball practice until 7:30 p.m.
That’s just on days when she isn’t competing.
“It’s stressful when I have a test coming up,” John said. “It’s tiring, but it makes me sleep better because I’m so exhausted that I just sleep right through the night.”
To be sure, tackling two sports at once isn’t exactly uncharted territory. Thunder Ridge assistant track coach Katie Ellis, who got to know John when she ran cross country her first three years of high school, said a few athletes have tried to take on soccer and cross country at once. It didn’t always work out.
With John, it does.
“And to stay on top of her academics too, because I know she does well when it comes to school. It’s not easy,” Ellis said.”I have a son who’s a track athlete, and it’s like, ‘OK, you’ve got to stay on top of this.’ So the fact that she can do two sports and do her school is really impressive.”
To try this, John always had the green light from Kopp. She just had to get the permission of track head coach Jeff Facer.
Both understood that John would likely miss some meets when the sports conflicted. Back then, John ran relays, which is the group Facer works with most. He would have to game plan around whether John would make a meet.
Plus, Facer figured, John could really excel at track — or softball — if she honed in on one.
“But if she wanted to try and do both,” Facer said, “she could.”
That was all John needed to hear. With permission from both head coaches and encouragement from her parents, John dove right in, making a foray into territory she had never experienced.
It wasn’t always roses. “I feel like, sophomore year, I was definitely over my head sometimes, but I managed it,” John said. With school and track, she was used to balancing. Now, she had to juggle.
Things have smoothed over since. Now, she knows what to expect, especially as her classes have grown more difficult.
More importantly, in November, John signed to play softball at Montana’s Miles Community College. That changed the way she approached this spring. This time, with a softball commitment locked down, she wanted to have more fun with track. Usually a 400-meter runner, John now runs the 800 — the group that Ellis focuses on — and she’s also trying out the 300 hurdles for the first time.
“I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t really need to be amazing at track this year, and focus more on softball,’” John said. “I’ve been trying to have more fun in track and do events I wouldn’t usually do and try stuff that’s new.”
In short, that’s why John has enjoyed herself more this spring. For one, the end of the pandemic is in sight, and she can focus on both sports with a post-graduation plan in hand. The pressure has alleviated, at least to some extent.
Still, her life remains hectic, and she stays on top of things. To make sure her schedules wouldn’t clash too much, at one point she sent Kopp highlighted paperwork of her track meets, that way her head coach would know what his shortstop is up to.
Think about this sequence, from mid-March. On a Wednesday, John attended softball practice, where the club was taking team pictures. On Thursday, she competed at a track meet. The next morning, she boarded a bus with the softball team for a tournament in Boise.
“I think everybody recognizes that she’s one of those kids that you will never see her not hustling,” Kopp said. “She is always the first one to help out. Her teammates love her. I just never have to worry about it. She’s one of those kids that you just wish you had a stockpile of Sierra Johns. She’s just a rare talent.”
Kopp has a point. John’s teammates really do love her. Take it from sophomore Ashlyn Lott, Thunder Ridge’s second baseman.
The two have been playing together, Lott estimated, for five or six years, dating back to their first summer playing for the Idaho Fury. In a game a few seasons later, John missed a couple ground balls. She felt frustrated.
Lott noticed. She strode over to her shortstop.
“I was like, ‘Come here. Let it out, if you need to growl, scream, whatever. Let it out. Three seconds,’” Lott said.
John did exactly that. With Lott’s hand on her facemask, John released a scream — a growl, Lott said — that she hoped would relieve the frustration.
“So ever since then,” Lott said, “we do it after every play usually.”
It’s a funny anecdote, but it also captures the way John fosters friendships with her teammates, regardless of the sport. She’s easygoing, which makes her likable, which in turn generates the chemistry she and her teammates benefit from.
She has about a month more to juggle it all.
“You just admire a kid like that,” Kopp said. “You don’t even have to work them that hard because they just have it. They have that ‘it’ factor. She’s one of those kids. I think everybody recognizes her. It’s a plus for us to be part of her process.”