Championship Flight: 1st Gross and Club Champion - Brandi Martin, 2nd Gross - Nellie Dole, 3rd Gross - Leslie Mitchell, 4th Gross - Jane Camp, 1st Net - Darla Schofield, 2nd Net - Kristy Johnson, 3rd Net - Jessi Glon, 4th Net - Jocelyn Johnson.
2nd Flight: 1st Gross - Suzee Reynolds, 2nd Gross - Linda Carter-Beck, 3rd Gross - Chelsey Stoddart, 4th Gross - Cathy Harding. 1st Net - Kim Garner, 2nd/3rd Net - Valerie Lauder and Venita Tortel, 4th Net - Susan Schwartz.
3rd Flight: 1st Gross - Heather Kerbs, 2nd Gross - Jaelene Hubler; 3rd Gross - Randi Crystal; 4th Gross - Sondra Hinckley. 1st Net - Marva Hicks, 2nd/3rd Net - Maggie Widderburg and Connie Clements, 4th Net - Michelle McGarry
4th Flight: 1st Gross - Carol Watson, 2nd/3rd Gross - Sam Crystal and Bird Derrick, 4th Gross - Shirley Poole, 1st Net - Stephanie Ferguson, 2nd/3rd Net - Joliene Crystal and Mandy Crapo, 4th Net - Mary Treasure.
2020 Derby Winners: 1st Place - Suzee Reynolds, 2nd Place - Nellie Dole, 3rd Place - Jessi Glon.