At Melaleuca Field, Bryar Johnson struck out eight in seven innings and the bullpen did the rest as the Idaho Falls Chukars shut out the Great Falls Voyagers 7-0 on Saturday night.
Johnson was staked to a 6-0 lead after two innings and gave up just three hits. Augie Sylk and Jose Ramirez closed it out in the eighth and ninth, respectively.
Jimmy Govern knocked in a pair of runs for the Chukars (34-41, 13-25 second half) and Kember Nacero finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Idaho Falls, which won the first half of the Pioneer League North race, opens the playoffs today at Billings in the first game of the best-of-3 series. The other two games, if necessary, will be played at Melaleuca Field on Monday and Tuesday.
LHP Chih-Ting Wang is the Chukars’ probable starter tonight. First pitch is 5:15 p.m.