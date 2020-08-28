Even with safety protocols in place, a menacing shadow of uncertainty still looms large over the 2020 high school football season.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of life over the past six months, and high school sports, especially football, which has already been labeled as high-risk by health experts, will be center stage this week as teams in eastern Idaho kick off the new season.
Friday night lights will be anything but normal in 2020.
“It’s definitely different,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said of the lead-up to the new season. “COVID is the elephant in the room. I’ve never seen anything like this before. We’re all kind of treading on new territory.”
The fear of a canceled football season due to the virus has been ongoing since spring sports were sidelined months ago. But armed with a list of safety suggestions compiled by the Idaho High School Activities Association and input from district health agencies, teams are pressing forward.
“In terms of our preparation it hasn’t impacted us at all,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said, noting the team follows safety protocols by wearing face coverings in meetings, doing temperature checks and limiting any gatherings to less than 15 minutes. “We have to do what the county requires … we wear masks probably more than we’d like, but if it allows us to continue playing football then we’ll do what we have to do.”
Typically, football coaches tend to be meticulous planners with an acute focus on details. That could present a challenge as they try to navigate through a season like no other. It may also be a good thing.
Thunder Ridge coach Jeff Marshall said practices are planned to make sure the team complies with COVID-19 protocols, including basics such as having every player bring their own water bottle. The Titans, who opened their season last Friday, started practice under a mask mandate, but Marshall said health officials loosened that requirement so some players wear masks on the sidelines, but usually not during on-field practice.
Skyline’s Berger said the team already had to reschedule its opener after a team from Las Vegas was unable to travel up for the Rocky Mountain Rumble. The Grizzlies were able to schedule Minico instead.
“It’s been challenging,” Bonneville coach Kevin Kempf said. “Our kids just want to play football.”
There a plenty of athletes who also missed their spring sports seasons, so the anticipation of getting back on the field is palpable, coaches said.
“We’ve already set a rule that you have to have a mask when you go to practice,” Blackfoot senior running back Teegan Thomas said. “We make sure we’re distanced from each other … After practice I sat down with everybody and told them it’s not that hard to wear a mask. It’s just a mask. It’s not stopping you from playing or anything.”
With college football canceled for the year, high school football will be the only game in town, but the season is indeed fragile.
The governor, the Idaho State Board of Education, the IHSAA, local school districts, and local health agencies, will all have a say in how the season proceeds.
Kickoff 2020, a season like no other.