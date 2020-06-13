June 9&10
Championship Flight
First Low Gross-Melinda Howard 151 CHAMPION, Second Low Gross-Hailee Cole 152, First Low Net-K.C. King 136, Second Low Net-Laurie Ballain 140,
First Flight
First Low Gross Mary Kay Jenkins-160, Second Low Gross-Doris Crumley 164, Third Low Gross (tie)-Mary Ellen McFarlane and Pat Rath 170, First Low Net-Judy Sahr 141, Second and Third Low Net (tie)-Carol Ball and Judy Weiszaar 146
Second Flight
First Low Gross-Vicki Johnson 167, Second Low Gross-Stacey Watson 180, Third Low Gross-Esther Lash 181, First Low Net-Sharon Griffith 141, Second Low Net-Sally Burrell 144, Third Low Net-Alice Lundberg 149
Third Flight
First and Second Low Gross (tie)-Susan Nelson and Judy Jolley 191, Third Low Gross-Shawna Hodges 193, First Low Net-Chris Cammack 137, Second Low Net-Shlene Cox 143, Third Low Net-Karin Smith 144
Closest to the Pin
Championship — Annie Davis
First Flight — Judy Weiszaar
Second Flight — Nancy Defelici
Third Flight — Judy Jolley
Longest Putt
Championship — Annie Davis
First Flight — Nita Hicks
Second Flight — Dianne Papaioannou
Third Flight — Linda Evans