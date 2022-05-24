At Pinecrest Golf Course Tuesday All Net Payoff

Place n Name n Name n Name n Name n Score n Winnings Each

1 Annie Davis, Nellie Dole, Sherri Vollmer, Connie Cox 127.6 $90.00

2 Catherine Schmechel, Patti Schuldies, Nancy Watson, Joan Ozmun 128.7 $80.00

3 Sally Burrell, Jane Welch, Sue Tihista, Becky Styhl 128.8 $70.00

4 Nancy Difelici, Chris Cammack, Laurie Ballain, Staci Mathison 133.7 $60.00

5 Carol Thinnes, Kristy Wachs, Cathy Rae, Vicki Brown 134.1 $50.00

6 Mary Ellen McFarlane, Ginny Rasmussen, Nita Hix, Linda Carter-Beck 134.2 $40.00

 

