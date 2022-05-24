At Pinecrest Golf Course Tuesday All Net Payoff
Place n Name n Name n Name n Name n Score n Winnings Each
1 Annie Davis, Nellie Dole, Sherri Vollmer, Connie Cox 127.6 $90.00
2 Catherine Schmechel, Patti Schuldies, Nancy Watson, Joan Ozmun 128.7 $80.00
3 Sally Burrell, Jane Welch, Sue Tihista, Becky Styhl 128.8 $70.00
4 Nancy Difelici, Chris Cammack, Laurie Ballain, Staci Mathison 133.7 $60.00
5 Carol Thinnes, Kristy Wachs, Cathy Rae, Vicki Brown 134.1 $50.00
6 Mary Ellen McFarlane, Ginny Rasmussen, Nita Hix, Linda Carter-Beck 134.2 $40.00
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.