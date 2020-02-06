POCATELLO -- Blame it on failed late-game execution, a size disadvantage, seasonlong free-throw line struggles or season-altering injuries: they all added up and sent Idaho State to yet another close loss.
The Bengals fell 88-87 in overtime Thursday against Northern Arizona at Reed Gym, extending their season-long losing streak to seven games.
It was Idaho State's third overtime loss this season and brings the team's record to 1-4 in games decided by one possession or extra time.
"It feels a lot like all the rest of them recently," Bengals coach Ryan Looney said postgame. "... There's been a number of games this year where we've given ourselves an opportunity to win at the end of regulation, and for whatever reason, aren't getting it done."
Idaho State (6-15, 3-9 Big Sky Conference) led 79-76 with 19 seconds remaining in the second half after Jared Stutzman went 1 for 2 at the free-throw line. Northern Arizona (13-8, 7-5) made two free throws to close to 79-78, and put Austin Smellie on the line with 7 seconds remaining.
Smellie also went 1 of 2, and NAU's Cameron Shelton had enough time to drive the length of the floor and tie the game with a layup before time expired.
The teams traded lead changes in overtime before Cameron Satterwhite scored the final points of the night on a pull-up jumper with 54 seconds remaining.
Chier Maker and Shelton each followed with misses, giving ISU a chance to take the lead with under 15 seconds to play.
But on ISU's offensive transition, Coreyoun Rushin passed the ball out of bounds. NAU inbounded with 6.6 seconds on the clock, and ISU failed to foul and stop the clock before time ran out.
Rushin's turnover was one of three ISU committed in overtime. The Bengals turned it over 14 times in the game.
Northern Arizona also shot 4 of 8 in the extra 5 minutes and was 54.5% from the floor for the game with 52 points in the paint.
"We just didn't get enough stops. They scored basically every time down," ISU point guard Tarik Cool said. "A few costly turnovers toward the end, a few bad shots. We've just got to continue to learn from it. I know it gets repetitive, but staying the course."
Malik Porter (21 points) led ISU in scoring for the third game in a row. Cool added 20 points. Smellie had 13 points and a career-high nine assists.
Shelton led NAU with 24 points.
Up next:
Idaho State hosts Sacramento State on Saturday at Reed Gym.
NORTHERN ARIZONA 88, IDAHO STATE 87 (OT)
NAU 38 42 8 -- 88
ISU 35 45 7 -- 87
NAU -- Satterwhite 19, Andre 20, Shelton 24, Avdalovic 6, DeBisschop 15, Mains 3, Bowling 1.
ISU -- Smellie 13, Cool 20, Porter 21, Maker 9, Stutzman 10, Udengwu 8, Rushin 6.