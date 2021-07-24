Webb Little admired it, just for a second, watching the elevated fastball he just detonated sail into the night sky. The Chukars first baseman began jogging to first, but there wasn’t a minutiae of doubt about this three-run tank to right field, not when first base coach Caden White patted Little on the back as he rounded the corner.
“I definitely knew,” Little said.
Good luck finding a better way to capture the way Idaho Falls obliterated Rocky Mountain, 19-1, Saturday night at Melaleuca Field. The Chukars secured a lead before 10 minutes passed in the game. The rest was a dismantling from Idaho Falls (40-15, 6-1 second half), which is now in sole possession of first place in the Pioneer League’s Northern Division.
The win was the sixth straight for the Chukars, who got home runs from Matt Feinstein (three-run), Kona Quiggle (two-run) and Little, who has now homered in three straight games. He now has 12 for the season, good for second place in the league. Little also boosted his average to a league-best .397.
“I’m just being a little more calm,” Little said. “Trying to pick out my pitches instead of getting too aggressive and trying to hit, instead of letting the hits come to me.”
This one got out of hand before the Vibes recorded an out. In the first frame, Steve Barmakian and Little reached base ahead of Feinstein, who deposited one over the fence in left center. Three batters later, right fielder Kona Quiggle took a two-seam fastball the other way, a two-run shot that pushed the hosts’ lead to five. A wild pitch plated another run.
Idaho Falls poured in six more in the third, though less with power and more with finesse. Tyler Van Marter, Little, Tyler Kelly and Quiggle all drove in runs. Two more scored via walk and error. The Chukars took a 12-0 lead headed into the fourth.
Still, the hosts also felt comfortable because their starter turned in a sterling outing. Jake Binder tossed six innings, yielding one run on seven hits, issuing one walk and striking out eight. In his fourth straight showing of six-plus innings, Binder worked efficiently, limiting damage in the only inning that hurt him — the sixth — in which the Vibes scored one via RBI groundout.
It speaks well of the Chukars’ starting rotation, which has anchored things of late. In the beginning of the season, pitching seemed to be a hole in this club’s game, in particular its bullpen. Now that seems like a bygone era. On Saturday, Binder yielded to Jake Waters, who twirled a scoreless seventh. In came Victor Rodriguez, who did the same in the eighth. Mason Alexander shut the door with a 1-2-3 ninth.
It bears mentioning that this blowout came against the Vibes, without question the league’s worst team, now at 10-44 overall. The club starts multiple teenagers, including 16-year-old first baseman Carlos Tirado. Rocky Mountain doesn’t always look like a Pioneer League team, in part because the club forged a partnership to acquire players from the Acereros de Monclova (English: the Monclova Steelers) of the Mexican Baseball League. All 25 Vibes hail from the Acereros farm system.
But Idaho Falls also has to compete. The Chukars are now 21-1 against the Vibes this year, but the one loss taught them you have to show up. They have done so in the most convincing of ways, winning the first four games of this six-game set in — mostly — dominating fashion: 9-4 in Game 1, 8-4 in Game 2, 8-6 in Game 3, 19-1 in Game 4. Game 5 is set for 4 p.m. Sunday.
It helps when your starting first baseman homers in those contests, especially when he harbors awareness of areas he needs to improve.
“I was trying to pull off or swing too hard, and I would pop it up or ground out to the first baseman,” Little said. “Now, I’ve tried to let the pitch come to me instead of me get to the pitch. That’s been working out a little bit more for me.”