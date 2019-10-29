The final state media football poll was released Tuesday with little change as teams prepare for the first round of the playoffs.
Rigby, coming off a conference-clinching win over Highland, held at No. 5 in the 5A poll, while Blackfoot, the 4A District 6 champion, remained at No. 2 in 4A.
There was some movement in the 3A poll as Homedale, at 9-0, moved into a tie with Sugar-Salem at No. 1.
Undefeated North Fremont tops the 2A poll and Lost Rivers is No. 1 in the 1A Division 1.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Final
CLASS 5A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 9-0 40 1
2. Coeur d’Alene 7-2 25 2
3. Borah 7-2 24 4
4. Mountain View 7-2 17 3
5. Rigby 7-1 14 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 9-0 40 1
2. Blackfoot 8-1 30 2
3. Vallivue 7-2 26 3
4. Bishop Kelly 6-2 13 5
5. Middleton 6-3 9 4
Others receiving votes: Century 2.
CLASS 3A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
t-1. Sugar-Salem (5) 7-1 35 1
t-1. Homedale (3) 9-0 35 2
t-3. Weiser 7-1 20 3
t-3. Timberlake 8-0 20 4
5. Gooding 8-1 10 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (5) 8-0 37 1
2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 8-0 32 2
3. West Side (1) 7-1 27 3
4. Bear Lake 6-2 12 4
5. Melba 6-2 8 5
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lost Rivers (5) 8-0 37 1
2. Prairie (3) 8-0 35 2
3. Oakley 7-1 23 3
4. Raft River 6-2 11 4
5. Potlatch 6-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Idaho City 3, Clearwater Valley 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 7-0 39 1
2. Kendrick (1) 7-1 32 2
3. Carey 7-1 24 3
4. Horseshoe Bend 7-1 17 5
5. Garden Valley 5-3 5 4
Others receiving votes: Dietrich 1, Mullan 1, Watersprings 1.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.