By Koster Kennard sjsports@uvsj.com

The final state media football poll was released Tuesday with little change as teams prepare for the first round of the playoffs.

Rigby, coming off a conference-clinching win over Highland, held at No. 5 in the 5A poll, while Blackfoot, the 4A District 6 champion, remained at No. 2 in 4A.

There was some movement in the 3A poll as Homedale, at 9-0, moved into a tie with Sugar-Salem at No. 1.

Undefeated North Fremont tops the 2A poll and Lost Rivers is No. 1 in the 1A Division 1.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Final

CLASS 5A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 9-0 40 1

2. Coeur d’Alene 7-2 25 2

3. Borah 7-2 24 4

4. Mountain View 7-2 17 3

5. Rigby 7-1 14 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kuna (8) 9-0 40 1

2. Blackfoot 8-1 30 2

3. Vallivue 7-2 26 3

4. Bishop Kelly 6-2 13 5

5. Middleton 6-3 9 4

Others receiving votes: Century 2.

CLASS 3A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

t-1. Sugar-Salem (5) 7-1 35 1

t-1. Homedale (3) 9-0 35 2

t-3. Weiser 7-1 20 3

t-3. Timberlake 8-0 20 4

5. Gooding 8-1 10 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (5) 8-0 37 1

2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 8-0 32 2

3. West Side (1) 7-1 27 3

4. Bear Lake 6-2 12 4

5. Melba 6-2 8 5

Others receiving votes: Grangeville 4.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lost Rivers (5) 8-0 37 1

2. Prairie (3) 8-0 35 2

3. Oakley 7-1 23 3

4. Raft River 6-2 11 4

5. Potlatch 6-2 10 5

Others receiving votes: Idaho City 3, Clearwater Valley 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 7-0 39 1

2. Kendrick (1) 7-1 32 2

3. Carey 7-1 24 3

4. Horseshoe Bend 7-1 17 5

5. Garden Valley 5-3 5 4

Others receiving votes: Dietrich 1, Mullan 1, Watersprings 1.

VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.

