East Idaho’s Rocky Mountain Basketball Club took home three 16U trophies this summer, finishing 13-0 and winning three summer tournaments.
“It’s kind of a fun season for these guys," said RMBC head coach Aaron Lerwill. "They’ve played well together and it’s kind of cool to have a Southeast Idaho team who can go around in some of these bigger tournaments and do well.”
Lerwill, who coaches Madison seventh graders during the school basketball season, created the club four years ago and this group of players has been together for two years.
The team includes players from Madison, North Fremont and Teton high schools who are going into their junior year: Tyson Lerwill (Madison); Hyrum Heuseveldt (Teton); Xander Vontz (Teton); Jantzen Marcum (Madison); Braxton Pierce (Madison); Luke Thompson (Teton); Taden King (Madison); Jorden Lenz (North Fremont). Mike King helps Lerwill coach the team.
“My son goes to Madison High School so I knew the kids from Madison,” Lerwill said. “I knew the kid from North Fremont because I coached him in the past and I just knew of the kids at Teton and one of the boys at Teton is my wife’s aunt’s son. I just knew of these boys and knew who they were and had seen them play. I was just trying to put a team together that could go around and compete in some of these bigger tournaments. So, that’s how they were formed.”
Their final tournament, the 2019 West Coast Nationals Championship, was in Las Vegas from July 11-14. RMBC went 5-0 beating two teams from California; a team from British Columbia, Canada; Georgetown, Texas, and a team from Billings, Montana.
The tournaments the team played in earlier this season were the Crash the Boards Tournament in Boise, and the Mountain West AAU Super Regional in Salt Lake City.
By winning the tournament in Salt Lake, RMBC qualified for Nationals in Orlando but distance and timing made it so the team couldn’t attend that tournament. Instead they attended the West Coast Nationals.
Lerwill isn’t sure how common it is for a team to win all three competitions but said they didn’t see any of the same teams at two of the tournaments.
Lerwill said his team became uniquely effective at sharing the ball and playing as a team.
“Normally with AAU teams, you see a lot of good talent but you see one-on-one ball and a lot of individual great play,” Lerwill said. “You don’t necessarily see team play but these guys, they’re coming from three different high schools and they play really well as a team. They pass the ball well. They share the ball. Nobody’s really trying to be the hero. Nobody cares who scores. It’s a lot of fun to watch a team like that play.”
Lerwill said all eight players share the ball.
“Every game there’s somebody else who’s the leading scorer or somebody else who’s the one who steps up and makes big plays and that never seems to be the same kid,” Lerwill said. “They all play really well together. They all contribute offensively. Almost every game we’ve ever played in everybody scores on the team.”
Lerwill said his team also plays good defense.
Despite going to different high schools, the players keep in contact throughout the year.
“They get along really well with each other,” Lerwill said. “They stay connected when we’re not playing and kind of throughout the season. They follow each other’s high school seasons. It’s a lot of fun to watch these guys get together and stay friends.”
The team will look to build on this year’s success next by playing in four or five AAU-type tournaments.
“They really kind of have one more year that they can play AAU ball before they start looking for opportunities to play in college,” Lerwill said. “We have one year with this group to have them go to several more and see what they can do.”