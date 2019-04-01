Six Idaho Falls figure skaters, representing both the Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club and the USFSA Learn to Skate USA program, traveled to compete in the Glacier Challenge in Missoula, Montana, March 22-23.
Olivia Yasaitis, Veronica Crowley, Aubrey Swendsen, Lexee Yanez, Lexi St. Clair and Rilyn St. Clair competed with skaters from the Pacific Northwest, Nevada and Canada. Olivia Yasaitis dominated in four events, winning three gold medals and one silver, as well as Aubrey Swendsen, who captured gold medals in both of her events. Lexee Yanez, competed in two events, earning first place and a gold medal in one, and a silver medal for her second place finish in the other. New competitor, Rilyn St. Clair placed second in her one event, just slightly behind her teammate Aubrey, who took the top spot in that event. Veronica Crowley skated in two events placing third and fourth, and new competitor Lexi St. Clair came away from her events with a bronze medal in her first event and fifth place in her second event.
All six skaters are coached by Sydnee Nethery-Preussner from Sydz Kydz Skaterz and although the ice rink in Idaho Falls is seasonal and will be closing for the summer, Sydz Kydz Skaterz will continue to compete throughout the summer months, as they travel to Logan, Utah, and Sun Valley, to continue lessons and prepare for future competitions. Eleven Sydz Kydz Skaterz are already preparing for their next competition and will be traveling to Boise to compete at The Boise Ice Classic, April 26-28.