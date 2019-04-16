The Idaho Falls Mighty Tucks competitive gymnastics team sent three gymnasts to the Region 2 Gymnastics Championships in Corvallis, Oregon this past weekend.

The Region 2 Championships are comprised of the top Level 8, 9, and 10 gymnasts from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Hawaii and Montana. Level 9 gymnasts Alexandria Lacroix (balance beam) and Tasha Miller (vault) each finished as a Regional Champion. Lacroix, Miller, and Olivia Dansie, each earned a spot on the Region 2 team to represent at the Western National Championships to be held in Spokane, Washington in May.

Results: Level 9 gymnast Alexandria Lacroix placed sixth on the vault (9.225), fourth on the uneven parallel bars (9.200), first on balance beam (9.250), fourth on the floor exercise (9.200), and second in the All Around (36.800). Level 9 gymnast Olivia Dansie placed third on the vault (9.150), second on the uneven parallel bars (9.150), third on balance beam (9.025), fourth on the floor exercise (9.100), and second in the All Around (36.425). Level 9 gymnast Tasha Miller placed first on the vault (9.550), fifth on the uneven parallel bars (8.600), fifth on balance beam (8.825), sixth on the floor exercise (7.900), and sixth in the All Around (34.875).