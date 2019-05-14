The Idaho Falls Mighty Tucks competitive gymnastics team sent three gymnasts to the Western Championships held in Spokane, Washington this past weekend, with Alexandria Lacroix and Tasha Miller each medaling in an individual event. Tasha Miller earned the silver medal on Vault in the Senior 4 division while Alexandria Lacroix earned the bronze medal on Balance Beam in the Senior 8 division.
The Western Championships is a national level competition and is comprised of the top eight Level 9 gymnasts from each of four regions. These regions consist of all states west of the Mississippi River. For the thousands of competitor’s eligible, only 32 gymnasts per age group qualify to compete.
Results: Level 9 gymnast Alexandria Lacroix placed 15th on the vault (9.100), 19th on the uneven parallel bars (8.600), third on balance beam (9.450), 25th on the floor exercise (8.675), and 15th in the All Around (35.825).
Level 9 gymnast Tasha Miller placed second on the vault (9.575), 28th on the uneven parallel bars (6.900), 20th on balance beam (8.800), 16th on the floor exercise (9.050), and 27th in the All Around (34.325).
Level 9 gymnast Olivia Dansie placed 14th on the vault (9.100), 27th on the uneven parallel bars (7.825), 28th on balance beam (8.175), 19th on the floor exercise (9.150), and 27th in the All Around (34.250).