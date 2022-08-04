Plenty of teens participate in the War Bonnet Roundup rodeo every year but only one hangs off a glitter covered horse head first in a magenta and teal patterned leotard.
Brooklyn Voigt, a 16 year old from Shelley, trick rides for rodeo audiences.
Voigt did various sports as a child trying to find her passion.
“We tried everything; swimming, gymnastics — everything,” Lisa Voigt, Brooklyn’s mother said. “And then she found horses. She loves the horses.”
Brooklyn started riding horses at 3 years old and began barrel racing at 8. Lisa Voigt grew up riding horses but never owned a horse or did rodeo events until little Brooklyn asked her for a horse.
The family now owns 18 horses and Brooklyn rides in one the most complicated and dangerous events in the entire rodeo.
Brooklyn started trick riding four years ago. Last year she started performing in rodeos like the Mackay, the Glenns Ferry Rodeo and the nearby War Bonnet Roundup.
“I’m super excited,” Brooklyn said hours before her second performance of the week. “It’s a pretty big honor for me to be here.”
Brooklyn has learned how to ride both locally and in other states. Local retired trick rider Kyzer Stoddard has helped her learn close to home. Anna Olson trick rode in Russia and China and performed in a circus. She helped train Brooklyn at the Red Top Ranch Trick Riding School in Avondale, Colorado.
Brooklyn performs tricks on her horses Ringo and Gunner. Ringo’s the older (23 years) darker and shorter of her two horses. Brooklyn has partnered with him for 10 years. Gunner’s the younger horse (12) and she’s only performed tricks with him since earlier this year.
“Gunner’s a little more high strung just because he’s newer at it and a little bit younger,” Brooklyn said. “And then Ringo’s my steady Eddy you can pretty much do anything on him. I started out barrel racing on him. He was the first barrel horse I trained.”
Brooklyn’s tricks include the suicide drag, where one foot stays strapped in and the rider leans off of the side of the horse with a legs and hands free. Both hands touch the ground and her head hangs near the ground.
She also does the Under the Neck, the Side Back Bend and the Spin the Horn Vaults.
Her Thursday routine concluded with the Hippodrome where she stands atop her horse with the American flag as her horse sprints around the arena.
“The things she does you would never dream of doing unless you were damn good at riding,” Kassi Jones, advisory board chairman for the rodeo who has rode horses since she was little. “The maneuvers that she pulls with those riders and the confidence and having the ability to trust horse, with the speed they’re going and what she’s doing is just unimaginable for me on so many levels. Even as a seasoned horse person.”
Jones risks all types of injury as she rotates up and over her horses. But it might protect her from another type of damage.
“It really is good for kids,” Lisa Voigt said of the rodeo. “It keeps them out of the mall.”
