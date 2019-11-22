For the first time this season, the Lost Rivers offense met its match.
Prairie shut down the Pirates in Friday night's 1A Division 1 championship game, claiming the state title with a 26-6 victory at the Kibbie Dome.
Lost Rivers suffered its first loss of the season and never found any offensive continuity against Prairie (11-0), which last won the title in 2017.
"Our effort was there but our execution lacked," coach Sam Thorngren said by phone.
Lost Rivers, a first-year co-op team between Mackay and Butte County, began the season as an unknown quantity, although the team featured talented players from both schools. The Pirates quickly gelled and moved up the state media rankings to finish the regular season No. 1 in the poll.
After falling behind 20-6 at the half on Friday, Lost Rivers was forced to go to a passing game to try to catch up, but had little luck against the Prairie defense. Lost Rivers came into the game averaging more than 51 points per game. The six points scored Friday were a season low.
"We weren't able to ground and pound like we like," said Thorngren, noting turnovers and some missed opportunities proved hard to overcome.
The Pirates' lone score came in the second quarter when Brady McAffee ran for a 69-yard touchdown.
"When you look at the season as a whole it's good," Thorngren said. "It's a disappointing end, but a good year."