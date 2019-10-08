lost rivers logo
By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com

With its victory over previous state No. 1 Oakley, Lost Rivers moved to the top spot in this week's 1A Division 1 state media football poll, edging Prairie by a point, with each team receiving four first-place votes.

The Pirates, a co-op team comprised of players from Mackay and Butte County, outlasted Oakley 20-14 on Friday night, running their record to 5-0. Oakley dropped to No. 3 in the poll.

The remainder of the classifications were unchanged. Sugar-Salem and North Fremont each had byes last week, but held their No. 1 spots in 3A and 2A, respectively.

Blackfoot, which took control of the 4A District 6 race with its win over Skyline, remained in fifth place.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 6

CLASS 5A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 6-0 40 1

2. Mountain View 5-1 32 2

3. Eagle 5-1 22 3

4. Highland 5-1 18 4

5. Coeur d'Alene 4-2 6 5

Others receiving votes: Rigby 1, Borah 1.

CLASS 4A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kuna (8) 6-0 40 1

2. Nampa 5-1 32 2

3. Bishop Kelly 5-1 24 3

4. Vallivue 4-2 13 4

5. Blackfoot 5-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Minico 1, Sandpoint 1.

CLASS 3A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (6) 4-1 37 1

2. Homedale (2) 6-0 34 2

3. Weiser 6-0 23 3

4. Timberlake 5-0 16 4

5. Gooding 5-1 10 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (6) 5-0 38 1

t-2. West Side 5-1 29 2

t-2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 5-0 29 3

4. Bear Lake 5-1 16 4

5. Melba 4-1 7 5

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lost Rivers (4) 5-0 36 3

2. Prairie (4) 5-0 35 2

3. Oakley 5-1 24 1

4. Clearwater Valley 4-0 10 —

5. Raft River 4-1 8 —

Others receiving votes: Wilder 3, Grace 3, Valley 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 5-0 39 1

2. Kendrick (1) 4-1 32 2

3. Carey 4-1 25 3

4. Garden Valley 3-2 13 4

5. Horseshoe Bend 4-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Lakeside 1, Dietrich 1.

VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000