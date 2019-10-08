With its victory over previous state No. 1 Oakley, Lost Rivers moved to the top spot in this week's 1A Division 1 state media football poll, edging Prairie by a point, with each team receiving four first-place votes.
The Pirates, a co-op team comprised of players from Mackay and Butte County, outlasted Oakley 20-14 on Friday night, running their record to 5-0. Oakley dropped to No. 3 in the poll.
The remainder of the classifications were unchanged. Sugar-Salem and North Fremont each had byes last week, but held their No. 1 spots in 3A and 2A, respectively.
Blackfoot, which took control of the 4A District 6 race with its win over Skyline, remained in fifth place.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 6
CLASS 5A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 6-0 40 1
2. Mountain View 5-1 32 2
3. Eagle 5-1 22 3
4. Highland 5-1 18 4
5. Coeur d'Alene 4-2 6 5
Others receiving votes: Rigby 1, Borah 1.
CLASS 4A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 6-0 40 1
2. Nampa 5-1 32 2
3. Bishop Kelly 5-1 24 3
4. Vallivue 4-2 13 4
5. Blackfoot 5-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Minico 1, Sandpoint 1.
CLASS 3A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 4-1 37 1
2. Homedale (2) 6-0 34 2
3. Weiser 6-0 23 3
4. Timberlake 5-0 16 4
5. Gooding 5-1 10 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (6) 5-0 38 1
t-2. West Side 5-1 29 2
t-2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 5-0 29 3
4. Bear Lake 5-1 16 4
5. Melba 4-1 7 5
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lost Rivers (4) 5-0 36 3
2. Prairie (4) 5-0 35 2
3. Oakley 5-1 24 1
4. Clearwater Valley 4-0 10 —
5. Raft River 4-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Wilder 3, Grace 3, Valley 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 5-0 39 1
2. Kendrick (1) 4-1 32 2
3. Carey 4-1 25 3
4. Garden Valley 3-2 13 4
5. Horseshoe Bend 4-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Lakeside 1, Dietrich 1.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.