The Mackay football team is self isolating after a player recently came in contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19, Miners coach Travis Drussel confirmed.
The player was tested Friday and Drussel said results are expected back by Tuesday. If confirmed, Drussel said players would likely have to get tested and be quarantined for 14 days. A positive test would also impact the team’s season-opening game against Challis.
Drussel noted the team has been following health guidelines with temperature checks before practice and adhering to social distancing rules.
“Everybody’s just self isolating until we can get it confirmed and then we’ll go from there,” Drussel said.