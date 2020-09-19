Tears welled in the eyes of Madison volleyball coach Meranda Maestas as she recalled the memory, which had just turned four hours old. In her team's opening match of the Bonneville Classic Saturday morning, a win over Fruitland, senior libero Charity Wilson went down with what turned out to be a broken tibia.
She went to a local hospital, where doctors put a cast on the leg, and returned to the bench some 45 minutes later.
That, unfortunately for her, was the tamest injury she’s suffered in the last year or so.
Early last season, she tore her ACL and meniscus. One week into this season, she tore her meniscus again. On Tuesday, she made her season debut, and played two matches. Then, on Saturday, she broke her leg, a season-ending injury.
That her Madison teammates rallied and captured the Bonneville Classic title, capped by a 3-1 (25-15, 28-26, 16-14) win over Highland in the championship game, speaks volumes about the Bobcats’ dogged resolve in the absence of one of their three seniors.
“It says a lot about them,” said Maestas, whose team had seven players Saturday. “There were a lot of tears from all of us when we got the news. She’s been through so much already. Regardless of what it does for our team, it’s just hard to see her have to do that again. Once they realized this is our reality now (we said) we’ve got to move forward without her.”
Even worse for the Bobcats, they were playing without the services of junior Aubree Orr, who played for the JV team because of low numbers, and Adalyn Grover, who is quarantining at home because she came into contact with a classmate potentially infected with COVID-19.
Throw in the absences of two more JV players who the team dresses for the varsity roster, both of whom were also quarantined, and it really becomes apparent how shorthanded Madison played.
It also reveals another reason the Bobcats reveled in the tournament title, Maestas’ first in her seven years at the helm.
“I think having her come back and be in the gym really settled them down,” Maestas said. “She is a very calm presence. Whether she’s on the court or not, she helps us by just being here. I think that was when things kind of shifted for us this afternoon.”
Did they ever — especially in the title game.
Down 1-0 in the match, Madison watched Highland take a 23-19 lead in Set 2. The Bobcats were close to getting swept. Instead, they ripped off four straight points, tying the set a 23-all and forcing a Highland timeout.
That’s when the teams began trading points, before the Bobcats secured two in a row, good for a 28-26 win that tied things at 1-1 headed into the third and final set.
Things got dicey for Madison late in the championship set. Highland took a 14-11 lead — one point away from a tournament title — before Madison responded with two straight points. Then, the Rams killed a ball and won.
So they thought.
Instead, officials ruled that a Highland player had pushed on the net, handing possession to Madison. So the Bobcats promptly secured three straight points.
Game over.
“We kind of got stuck there in that third set,” Maestas said. “I was proud of them — 14-11, they came back and won it. It was good. It was good to see our seven players we had left really fight for it.”
Just to get to the title game, Madison earned a semifinal win over Bonneville, the reigning 4A state champion who have either won a state title or finished as runners-up the last five seasons. It was the first loss of the season for the 8-1 Bees.
That’s part of what made this even sweeter for the Bobcats and Maestas, who added that her squad has often gotten to the title game of this tournament — only to lose to the Bees.
“It’s always fun to beat Bonneville,” Maestas said, “but it’s not an easy thing to do.”
Even harder may be playing without Wilson. She supplies stability, her coach said, plus years of experience that other Bobcats don’t have.
The good news for them is that they’ve soldiered on without Wilson on a few occasions.
They’ve seen this movie before. Now, they’ll have to play the sequel.
“I think that things like that don’t happen to average kids,” Maestas said. “She’s just always been somebody really special. When she’s on the court, you can tell she puts her whole heart into it. She’s really tough.”