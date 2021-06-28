Competing in scorching heat in Eugene, Ore., Madison grad Chari Hawkins finished sixth at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials with a personal best 6,235 points in the heptathlon. The top three finishers who also achieved the Olympic standard qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.
Annie Kunz won the competition with a strong performance in the final event, the 800 meters, on a day when the race was moved to later due to the extreme heat.
Taliyah Brooks withdrew from the competition after being carted off the field in a wheelchair earlier Sunday afternoon as the temperature reached 108 degrees on the track. It was 96 degrees at the start of the seventh and final event in the heptathlon.
Kunz finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 15.24 seconds to accumulate a personal-best 6,703 points to earn a spot at the Tokyo Games. She edged 2016 Olympic qualifier Kendell Williams (6,683 points). Erica Bougard was third.
The Associated Press contributed to this story