Sugar-Salem senior Toby Pinnock puts up a shot against Vallivue defender Jakin Calhoun in the first round of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament.
Madison High School graduate Chari Hawkins won the women’s pentathlon this past weekend at the US Indoor National Championships. She improved her personal best to 4,492 points to win the competition.
With the sixth-best score in the world this year, Hawkins qualified to compete in the World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled for March 18-20 in Belgrade, Serbia.
Idaho Falls High School graduate, Jackson Walker, placed 10th in the men’s indoor heptathlon.
