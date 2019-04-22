One day you're deciding whether to lay up or go for it on Teton Lakes' 15th fairway, and the next day you're the top collegiate golfer in Coeur d'Alene.
Funny where a crisp 4-iron can take you.
Lincoln Hirrlinger, a former standout for Madison High School, was North Idaho College's top finisher this past week at the Walla Walla Invitational.
Hirrlinger opened 2-under in round one and finished the tournament at even with a 70-74—144 for the Cardinals. The freshman finished with six birdies and an eagle at the event, finishing alone in fourth place in the 48-man field.
NIC was second in the team competition with a stroke count of 583, six back of Spokane's winning number.
Former Hillcrest great Andy Hess also opened his most recent tournament with a 70, finishing a team-best 46th for Utah State at the BYU Cougar Classic with a 70-74-76—220.
Also for the Aggies, Madison grad Colten Cordingley improved each round to post 78-76-75—229, good for 76th.
The Aggies were 15th in the team standings at 894, 54 back of BYU's winning score.
The Idaho State women's golf team closed its 2019 spring season in style this past week, shooting the third-lowest Big Sky Conference Championship Tournament score in school history at 958.
Idaho Falls graduate Hadley Hersh finished with an 83-80-86—249 at the event, goof for 53rd. ISU was 11th in the team competition at the Boulder City, Nev., event, and Sacramento State took the team title at 867.
Track and Field
Snake River graduate and Utah State runner James Withers posted the ninth-best 5k time in Utah State history at the storied Mt. Sac Relays this past weekend, cruising to a runner-up finish in the A-final with a time of 14 minutes, 23.29 seconds.
Competing for Idaho State at the Montana State open this past weekend, Madison graduate Darby Jacobson finished fourth in the 400 meter hurdles (1:06.11) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (15.88).
Baseball
Former Bonneville standout Kohl Hostert fired a perfect inning with one strikeout for Utah Valley on Saturday during a 12-11 loss to New Mexico State.
Also at UVU this past weekend, Blackfoot graduate Pacen Hayes had three hits including two doubles, and scored three runs over two games against NMSU. The Wolverines are now 9-30.
Representing Skyline at Southern Virginia, Bridger Taylor finished 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs during an 11-9 loss to Penn St.-Harrisburg on Wednesday. Taylor's Knights are now 13-11.
Hillcrest graduate and Blue Mountain freshman Austin Shirley finished a pair of mid-week games against Wenatchee Valley and Walla Walla with three hits including a pair of doubles. BMCC split the games and now sit at 17-14.
Regis sophomore and Bonneville graduate Thomas Alexander finished 1 for 2 with a double and a pair of walks Thursday during an 8-3 loss to Dixie State. Regis is now 13-28.
Softball
Skyline graduate and BYU outfielder Rylee Jensen was 2 for 3 with a homer, a double and two RBIs during a mid-week game against Utah Valley. The Cougars won the game 9-1 to improve to 20-20.
Southern Idaho pitcher and Blackfoot graduate Hadlie Henderson pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs over three games this past weekend, all losses to Snow College.
Competing for CSI during Friday's games against Snow, Rigby graduate Sherry Boone was 2 for 3 for the 27-21 Golden Eagles.