REXBURG -- Early in the third quarter of Madison’s loss to Skyview Friday, a Kieren Valora pass bounced off a Madison player's foot and into the hands of a Skyview player. One play later, Skyview threw a pass into the end zone, a Madison player tipped the ball but it ended up in a Skyview player's hands. Those plays were emblematic of the Bobcats' night as they fell 54-13 against Skyview.
“They’re a good football team,” said Madison head coach Mitch Buck. “They run the ball hard. They play aggressive defense. They have some good skill kids. They have some big kids. Everything (makes them tough to face). They’re just a really good football team.”
Skyview, out of Smithfield, Utah, outscored Madison 15-0 and 10-0 in the first and second quarters. The Bobcats were down 47-0 before they scored their first touchdown of the night at the 3:33 mark of the third quarter when running back Trevor Lucero took in a 3-yard score.
After another Skyview score in the fourth on a 44-yard Truman Moser run, Valora connected with Tug Wise for a 13-yard touchdown.
Madison outgained Skyview 425-409 in total offense and found itself in the red zone a couple on possessions but didn’t convert in those crucial situations.
Valora went 20 for 36 for 197 yards passing with two interceptions and a touchdown. Valora also led the Bobcats in rushing with 95 yards on 14 attempts. Wide receiver Easton Kirk led the Bobcats with 99 receiving yards on four receptions.
Defensive back Logan Crane came away with the Cats' lone interception.
Buck said his team isn’t as far from success as the scoreboard might indicate.
“I think we’re finding ourselves,” Buck said. “Usually, it takes three games to sort that out. I felt really good about 90 percent of the things we did.”
Buck said finding confidence will be key to his team’s potential success.
“You can’t play on your heels,” Buck said. “And you play on your heels when you’re not confident. So really our job is to build that confidence making our schemes and concepts simple enough that they can just play hard with a good, confident attitude.”
Madison’s game next week is its first on the road against Hillcrest at Thunder stadium in Idaho Falls.