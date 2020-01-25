Madison goalie Rachel Hicks has been a big part of the Bobcats’ success the last four years as she provided the last line of defense on four district title teams. That era is over however as Hicks is moving on to bigger and possibly better things. She recently signed her letter of intent committing to play for Western Wyoming Community College.
Hicks’s recruiting journey started right where it will ultimately end at WWCC. It was the first college she visited and signs were positive, she said. She traveled to Rock Springs on Nov. 23 where she practiced with several of her soon-to-be teammates before they showed her around campus.
“It was my first one out of all of them,” Hicks said. “It was kind of a brand new thing but it was good. We practiced indoors in the gym because it was snowing outside so we couldn’t really play outside. We had an indoor tryout with some of the girls who were coming back as sophomores.”
While on her visit, Hicks also met Mustangs head coach Jordan Hacker
“He was just super friendly. He knew a lot about the school,” Hicks said. “He kind of stayed in touch with me and was super nice and patient with my decision making. He was super supportive as I kept going to tryouts at different schools. I liked that.”
After visiting WWCC, Hicks went to Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario and North Idaho College in Coeur d’ Alene.
After completing her visits, WWCC stood out for a couple of reasons.
“For one, it’s pretty close to where I live,” Hicks said. “Closer than the other two, which I liked that as a homebody. “
“The team was super nice when I was hanging out with them,” Hicks said. “It’s kind of just a homey, tight-knit community and I was really drawn to that.”
Hicks is slated to start at goalie next season and plans to study pre-physical therapy.
“Signing was obviously super exciting,” Hicks said. “I’m more excited than nervous. It’s a new point coming up in my life and I’m super excited.”