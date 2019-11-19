Madison senior Zach Martin will be continuing his golf career in the Evergreen State.
Martin signed his letter of intent with Spokane Community College on Tuesday afternoon at Madison High School. The senior visited Spokane Community College and one other two-year college in Washington as well as the College of Idaho in early October and found the best fit in Spokane.
"I just really felt the coach there knew his stuff," Martin said Tuesday by phone. "He was looking forward to having us for two years and finishing at a four-year DI or DII college."
Martin, who placed third at last year's 5A golf state championships, has played golf since age 4 and started competing at age 8. He said playing college golf has always been a goal of his, intertwined with a childhood goal of eventually becoming a professional golfer.
Martin credited his grandfather for introducing him to golf and Duffy McFarland, PGA Director of Golf for Teton Lakes and Legacy Golf Courses, for being his mentor in golf as he has grown up and preparing him for playing in college.
"I definitely had a lot of support coming up," Martin said. "I talk to Duffy about college and what it takes to go to the next level and what I need to do to get better and get on that level. A lot of it is short game and the mental side of it. We’ve gone over strategies just to build a consistency so I can mentally be where I need to be to play my best."
Martin said he is relieved to see the recruiting process come to an end and to know where he will be playing. He will also stay busy preparing for the high school season next spring.
"Now I can talk to the coach up there and figure out what he wants me to do to be prepared and come on to the team and play the best I can and help them out," Martin said. "In the offseason, I’ll be working out and lifting weights and stuff and I’ll try to get into shops and stuff that have hitting areas just to keep swinging a golf club. Once the courses open in the spring, you just try to hit as many balls as you can."