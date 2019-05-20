Most college recruiting visits are scheduled in advance, allowing the athlete to look forward to the day with a combination of anticipation or anxiety. That wasn’t the case for Madison senior catcher Karly Hanosky when she visited Yakima Valley College in Yakima, Washington.
Last summer, after Hanosky finished up playing in the Fastpitch Northwest College Exposure Tournament in Centralia, Washington, YVC head softball coach Chuck Bodeen approached her and asked her to stop by YVC for a visit on her way home.
When Hanosky arrived at Yakima’s campus, Bodeen met her on the softball field then gave her a tour of campus including the dorms and most of the other buildings. As Hanosky and her parents prepared to leave, Bodeen offered her a scholarship.
The visit left Hanosky feeling impressed with Bodeen.
“He’s really nice,” Hanosky said. “He’s super funny. I’ve only met him a couple of times in person but I always love emailing him. He always has good things to say. He sent me a package last week and it had a letter in it from him that was super nice.”
Hanosky decided she wanted to attend Yakima Valley months later but told no one, not even her parents or coaches.
“I told her, ‘You need to sign before they give your scholarship away,’” said Karly’s father, Karl Hanosky. “She’s had (the offer) for a while. The coach was really patient up there he said, ‘Enjoy your senior year, just let me know when you decide.’”
On May 1, Madison played a doubleheader at Rigby for senior night, winning both games by a run. During the senior night festivities, Hanosky announced she planned on signing with YVC.
“No one knew that I was going to commit and so it was kind of a surprise to everyone,” Hanosky said. “I had decided the year before and was like, ‘Ok, this is what I’m going to do. There’s no better time to tell it than on senior night.’ I just told everyone then and everyone was super surprised.”
Hanosky wants to work with animals for her career and is looking into either being a vet tech or a veterinarian. Her decision came down to two schools in Blue Mountain and YVC.
“For a while, I was hoping to get an offer from another school and when that offer came around I was debating which school to go to and Yakima just felt right,” Hanosky said. “I liked the campus atmosphere better and I loved the coach and the feeling that was there.”
Hanosky officially signed her letter of intent on May 14 at Madison High School with friends, family, teammates and coaches all around.
“I’m excited to go to a two-year school because I feel like as a freshman I’ll have more of an opportunity to play than I would be going to a four-year school. So, I’m excited,” said Hanosky, who is also receiving an academic scholarship to Yakima.
Hanosky is the youngest of three siblings; both of her older brothers played college baseball.