Daniel Martins-Molinari was the hero Thursday night.

Martins-Molinari used a walk-off double to seal the Chukars' 7-6 win over the Hawks, capping his team's three-run ninth inning in a back-and-forth affair.

Boise built a 3-0 lead after four innings, but Idaho Falls responded in the fifth, scoring two via error and one thanks to Thomas DeBonville, who smacked an RBI triple.

Later, in the eighth, the Hawks plated three — only for the Chukars to answer again an inning later. This time, in the bottom of the ninth, DeBonville drove in two with a single. One batter later, Martins-Molinari walked it off for Idaho Falls.

Chukars starter Austin Dubsky hurled a gem, tossing seven innings of three-run, eight strikeout ball.

Idaho Falls and Boise will square off in Friday's rubber match, slated for 7:15 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.